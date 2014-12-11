RSS

Sugar Stems

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

With the release of their irresistibly jangly 2012 album Can't Wait , Milwaukee's Sugar Stems cemented themselves as one of the city's finest power-pop bands, and on the group's latest album they've made a good thing even better. The group's new O.. more

Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more

Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the labe.. more

A self-described “poppy, fun rock ‘n’ roll band,” Sugar Stems will release their second album, Can’t Wait, at a Dec. 21 show at the Cactus Club. They hope it won’t be their last day on earth. more

The retromania of contemporary pop culture permeates music, movies and television. In the last camp are old shows, resuscitated (“rebooted” is the industry buzzterm) for a new audience. They carry name recognition and familiarity from long ru.. more

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more

Latin American culture has grown more prevalent in Milwaukee, yet films from South America are seldom seen on local screens. Now in its 32nd year, UW-Milwaukee’s Latin American Film Series will fill the gap by presenting 10 movies from a ha... more

Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more

Port Washington Fish Day @ Port Washington Harbor, 10 a.m. Outsidersare often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world’s largestmusic festiv,None more

Vocalist/guitarist Betsy Borst and harmonizing guitarist Drew Fredrichsen create a charism The Sugar Stems open up for The Dutchess and The Duke at Club Garibaldi on Thursday, July ,Local Music more

