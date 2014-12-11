Sugar Stems
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Sugar Stems' Infectious New LP "Only Come Out At Night"
With the release of their irresistibly jangly 2012 album Can't Wait , Milwaukee's Sugar Stems cemented themselves as one of the city's finest power-pop bands, and on the group's latest album they've made a good thing even better. The group's new O.. more
Jul 16, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sugar Stems w/ Johnny Ill Band, The Midwest Beat and Head on Electric @ Bremen Café
Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more
Dec 30, 2013 1:06 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Dusty Medical Records Announces Its Return with the Dusty Medical Festival
Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the labe.. more
Dec 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sugar Stems: Amps and Moxie
A self-described “poppy, fun rock ‘n’ roll band,” Sugar Stems will release their second album, Can’t Wait, at a Dec. 21 show at the Cactus Club. They hope it won’t be their last day on earth. more
Dec 19, 2012 2:25 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
July 16 - July 22
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Buzzed: The Sugar Stems Dish Out the Pop
Vocalist/guitarist Betsy Borst and harmonizing guitarist Drew Fredrichsen create a charism The Sugar Stems open up for The Dutchess and The Duke at Club Garibaldi on Thursday, July ,Local Music more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music 6 Comments