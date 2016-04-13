RSS

Photo Courtesy Uwe Hermann, Flickr CCSugar can be found is 80% of all the food we eat morning,noon and night.  (Really, take a look atyour labels and start tracking.)  Nowonder it can be hard to successfully lose weight and steady blood pre.. more

Apr 13, 2016 4:28 PM Health & Wellness 1 Comments

So far IshDARR has divided his time between soulful conscious rap and straight-up bangers, but there’s still plenty of territory for him to explore. For his latest track, “Sugar,” the 18-year-old Milwaukee rapper dips a toe into dance music. Pr.. more

Jul 6, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The cover of Bob Mould’s new album, Beauty & Ruin, blends a younger version of the musician smoking a cigarette next to the gray-goateed, bespectacled man he has become. It’s a fitting i,Concert Reviews more

Sep 18, 2014 10:52 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

<font face="Times New Roman, serif"><font size="3">Early '90s nostalgia has been hitting its peak this decade. Newer bands are mining the sounds from the previous generation while the older ones head back on tour to pl more

Jul 4, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

New-blood alt-rockers Young the Giant and AWOLNATION are among the headliners at Summerfest\'s U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. The stage will also host The Walkmen, The Joy Formidable and Bob Mould, who will play Sugar\'s landmark 1992 album <em>C.. more

Apr 24, 2012 1:00 PM On Music

For the most part, each Blonde Redhead album has been dreamier and less turbulent than the last—the New York group has reinvented itself several times over since its noisy 1995 debut—yet the group’s latest album, Penny Sparkle , is more

Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pop starlet Katy Perry leaves nothing to chance on her sophomore album, Teenage Dream, a calculated set that builds on the brassy club pop and steel-reinforced ballads of her debut. The mood is ostensibly playful, but the rigid perfectionism of Pe.. more

Aug 24, 2010 2:32 PM On Music

The more time you spend at the Milwaukee Art Museum exhibit “Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire,” the more you will appreciate it. With approximately 100 prints filling the museum’s lower-level contemporary wing, this expansi more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wa... more

Oct 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There's no fourth wall to break in Lingo Dancetheater's "Inhabit" performance, the next event in the yearlong Alverno Presents series, because the fourth wall doesn’t exist. The show’s dancers drink wine and mingle with the audience, as the... more

Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

