Suicide Sleep
Alchemist Stages Aaron Kopec’s Delirious ‘Suicide Sleep’
Alchemist Theatre stages a fresh, new psychological thriller, Suicide Sleep, by Aaron Kopec. more
Oct 22, 2014 12:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Suicide Sleep Promo Video
Inthe past, we’ve known what to expect in advance of an Alchemist TheatreHalloween show. Whether it’s Dracula or the Devil in the White City or Jack theRipper, we’ve always had a pretty clear understanding of the type of storyAaron Kopec and c.. more
Oct 5, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Apples in Stereo
The Apples in Stereo laid the foundation for what would become one of the defining indie-pop sounds of the ’90s: upbeat tunes, sugar-coated melodies and symphonic flourishes, all wrapped into an unassuming, lo-fi package. more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
