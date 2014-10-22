RSS

Suicide Sleep

suicidesleep_theater.jpg.jpe

Alchemist Theatre stages a fresh, new psychological thriller, Suicide Sleep, by Aaron Kopec. more

Oct 22, 2014 12:35 AM Theater

Inthe past, we’ve known what to expect in advance of an Alchemist TheatreHalloween show. Whether it’s Dracula or the Devil in the White City or Jack theRipper, we’ve always had a pretty clear understanding of the type of storyAaron Kopec and c.. more

Oct 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage10761.jpe

The Apples in Stereo laid the foundation for what would become one of the defining indie-pop sounds of the ’90s: upbeat tunes, sugar-coated melodies and symphonic flourishes, all wrapped into an unassuming, lo-fi package. more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES