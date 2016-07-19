Sum 41
For the 2016 Warped Tour, Less is More
Following a controversial 2015, this year’s Warped Tour will feature veteran acts like New Found Glory, Yellowcard, Less Than Jake, Sum 41 and Reel Big Fish. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:23 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Grizzly Bear @ The Pabst Theater, June 8
In between trying to contain the leak of their new album, Veckatimest, the indie-folk outfit Grizzly Bear has posted their summer tour plans on their Myspace page, and they include a June 8 stop at the Pabst Theater here in Milwaukee. The Pabst .. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Good Charlotte and Boys Like Girls
Channeling Blink 182 and Sum 41, Good Charlotte rode their simple, bratty mall-punk to stardom in 2002 with their hit album The Young and the Hopeless. Subsequent albums have proved less successful, but the group still does well on the touring ci... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee