The Sum Of Us
Big Ten Divisional Alignment
Yesterday the Big Ten Conference announced the divisions they will be using for football starting next season when Nebraska joins the league.They are:Division 1 - Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Indiana and Purdue. Division 2 - Mic.. more
Sep 2, 2010 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Men's Basketball releases schedule
The team opens league play early with a December 28 game against Minnesota. All but three game will be televised. There's a feature on CBS against Michigan State. The team will appear on ESPN or ESPN 2 10-12 times. The Badgers have a tough end o.. more
Aug 27, 2010 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
At Least One Republican Likes Trains… Ron Johnson's Got His Own RR Line
Caught again: News comes that GOP Senate candidate Ron Johnsonworshipper of the free markethas been able to take advantage of government goodies. First, news broke that Johnson got a low-interest government loan. Now, WKOW is reporting t.. more
Aug 26, 2010 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
A Wolf In Black Leather, Jack With a Skateboard
I'm not a big fan of Stephen Sondheim. Though the man was responsible for Sweeny Todd (one of my favorites) delved into some refreshingly dark areas for commercial theatre, traditional musicals always feel a bit old and outdated to me. Thankfull.. more
Jul 25, 2010 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Release Wrap-Up: Rick Ross, Lower Dens and Department of Eagles
Miami rapper Rick Ross continues his remarkable transformation from one-dimensional gangsta throwback to bona fide album artist on his fourth record, Teflon Don. Jay-Z, T.I., Kanye West, Gucci Mane and Drake are among the album's guests, but the T.. more
Jul 20, 2010 6:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse, M.I.A.
Danger Mouse's guest-heavy collaboration with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous, Dark Night of the Soul, finally gets an official release this week, following a legal dispute with EMI Records that shelved the album last year. It's a more unnerving liste.. more
Jul 15, 2010 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Worst Case Scenario: Star Wars
A month featuring debuts from no less than two new local theatre companies also plays host to a brand new Milwaukee improv group as the newly-minted Worst Case Scenario opens its first show late this month. On July 23rd at ComedySportz, a fusi.. more
Jul 11, 2010 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Sum of Us
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more
Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Search for Love
The Sum of Us, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's newest production, has the upbeat feel of an Au The Sum of Us ,Theater more
Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 1 Comments
