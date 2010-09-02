RSS

The Sum Of Us

Yesterday the Big Ten Conference announced the divisions they will be using for football starting next season when Nebraska joins the league.They are:Division 1 - Wisconsin, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, Indiana and Purdue. Division 2 - Mic.. more

Sep 2, 2010 4:12 PM More Sports

The team opens league play early with a December 28 game against Minnesota. All but three game will be televised. There's a feature on CBS against Michigan State. The team will appear on ESPN or ESPN 2 10-12 times. The Badgers have a tough end o.. more

Aug 27, 2010 3:10 PM More Sports

blogimage5750.jpe

Caught again: News comes that GOP Senate candidate Ron Johnsonworshipper of the free markethas been able to take advantage of government goodies. First, news broke that Johnson got a low-interest government loan. Now, WKOW is reporting t.. more

Aug 26, 2010 6:45 PM Daily Dose

I'm not a big fan of Stephen Sondheim. Though the man was responsible for Sweeny Todd (one of my favorites) delved into some refreshingly dark areas for commercial theatre, traditional musicals always feel a bit old and outdated to me. Thankfull.. more

Jul 25, 2010 11:47 PM Theater

blogimage5613.jpe

Miami rapper Rick Ross continues his remarkable transformation from one-dimensional gangsta throwback to bona fide album artist on his fourth record, Teflon Don. Jay-Z, T.I., Kanye West, Gucci Mane and Drake are among the album's guests, but the T.. more

Jul 20, 2010 6:48 PM On Music

blogimage5584.jpe

Danger Mouse's guest-heavy collaboration with Sparklehorse's Mark Linkous, Dark Night of the Soul, finally gets an official release this week, following a legal dispute with EMI Records that shelved the album last year. It's a more unnerving liste.. more

Jul 15, 2010 4:11 PM On Music

  A month featuring debuts from no less than two new local theatre companies also plays host to a brand new Milwaukee improv group as the newly-minted Worst Case Scenario opens its first show late this month. On July 23rd at ComedySportz, a fusi.. more

Jul 11, 2010 4:08 PM Theater

blogimage5781.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5754.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more

Mar 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5750.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more

Mar 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage5629.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more

Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5613.jpe

The Sum of Us, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's newest production, has the upbeat feel of an Au The Sum of Us ,Theater more

Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage5584.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more

Feb 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage5581.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower lives with his similarly unattached son, comfortable with the fact that his son is gay. The woman that he begins dating, however, isn’t nearly as accepting,Tod... more

Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage5561.jpe

In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s latest presentation, The Sum of Us, a widower liv The Sum of Us ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES