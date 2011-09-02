Summer Of China
Two To View in September @ MAM & MWA
Two exhibitions will be leaving the Milwaukee area this September: The Milwaukee Art Museum's (MWA) “Summer of China” and the Museum of Wisconsin Art's (MWA) “Paul Baker Prindle: Mementi Mori.” This distinctive duo reflects the ex.. more
Sep 2, 2011 12:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
'Summer of CHINA' Brings Treasures to Milwaukee Art Museum
As part of its 10th anniversary celebration of the Quadracci Pavilion designed by Santiago Calatrava, the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) opens a series of exhibitions under the title “Summer of CHINA.” Beginning June 11, five exhibitions, in... more
May 31, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
“Jump Cut Pop” Hits Its Mark at Haggerty Museum of Art
Haggerty Director Wally Mason curated this original show based on pieces from the museum's permanent collection. These never-before-seen images complement the current Robert Rauschenberg prints and the half-century's worth of work of the ch... more
Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts