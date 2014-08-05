RSS
Summerland Tour
This Week in Milwaukee: August 7-13
Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more
Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our Summer Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of civil conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual summer concert preview, sharing the shows we're most excited to check out in the coming months. Among some of our.. more
May 8, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hidden Gem: Indian Bazaar’s Restaurant
Talk about hidden treasures. Tucked at the rear of the Indian Bazaar grocery store (5254 S. 27th St.), located in an inconspicuous strip mall, is a sit-down, fast-food restaurant with counter service. Overlook the makeshift setting and plas... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!