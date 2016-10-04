Sun
Outrageous, Outspoken, Outstanding!
Dear Ruthie celebrates National Coming Out Day and plugs exciting upcoming events, including: Gayme Night at UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center, Oct. 5; BeOut Celebration and NOH8 Photo Shoot at South Second, Oct. 11; and Coming Out Monologu... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:15 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Rob McWilliam’s Organ Recital at Gesu
Stardom eluded multi-instrumentalist Rob McWilliam, although he played in bands including The Michael Brennan Band and Sometimes Y. Next week, he returns to his first love, performing a free recital on the towering pipe organ at Gesu Church... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:06 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Whitnall Park Rotary Club Hosts 'Tasting in the Gardens'
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Join the Whitnall Park Rotary Club for their "Tasting in the Gardens" event at the beautiful Boerner Botanical Gardens.The event features beer, food and entertainment in a beautiful environment—just .. more
May 29, 2015 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Cat Power @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Chan Marshall’s cough Monday night was a curious thing. It was persistent and discomforting, a constant distraction throughout the first half of her erratic performance, yet it seemed triggered not so much by... more
Oct 30, 2012 10:54 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Heartless Bastards w/ Peter Wolf Crier
An endorsement from The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney helped the Cincinnati garage-rock band Heartless Bastards land a home on Fat Possum Records, and though some early praise hovered around the group’s first two records for the label, it more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stream Gordon Gano's New Solo Record
The Violent Femmes may or may not be done for good, but singer Gordon Gano has continued making music. This September, he'll release his second solo album, Under the Sun, on Yep Roc records. The record pairs him with "The Ryans," a pair of New Yor.. more
Jul 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee Benefit Concert
Two of Milwaukee’s biggest active alternative-rock bands show their support for the social justice organization Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee (CSGM) tonight by playing a benefit event for the,Today in Milwaukee more
May 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tom Russell
Master American songwriter Tom Russell plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight. Over t Wounded Heart of America ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments