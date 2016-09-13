Sundance
Directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, Viral is among the best recent zombie films as opposite-personality sisters, shy-serious Emma (Sofia Black-D’Elia) and promiscuous-glib Stacey (Analeigh Tipton) confront quarantine, martial law an... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Interview with Jonathan Jackson – Artistic & Executive Director of Milwaukee Film Festival
The MilwaukeeFilm Festival’s Artistic and Executive Director, Jonathan Jackson, was kindenough to take a few minutes from his busy schedule to reflect on the growth ofthe MFF, its significance for the city and its place within the world .. more
Sep 25, 2015 8:15 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Dear White People
Dear White People comes out on digital/dvd. more
Feb 19, 2015 1:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
There Will be Boogie Nights
Jan 29, 2014 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Seriously Seedy and Inspired
Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more
May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Director Guillermo del Toro followed up his Oscar-winning historical-fantasy Pan’s Labyrinth with a movie that it’s safe to assume most members of the academy never even bothered to watch: The second installment in his... more
Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sondre Lerche w/ JBM @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.
Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys more
Feb 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
WMSE Teases Four-Day Summer Music Festival
Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Traces of the Wild: An evening with filmmaker Robert Schaller
Wilderness Filmmaking Expedition leader Robert Schaller doesn’t have much interest in modern filmmaking technology; he’s much more enamored with classic filming methods, like hand-made emulsion ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Old Man and the Nun
A grumpy old man who decides to convert his run-down mansion into a convent winds up sparring with the mother superior, only to find faith in the end. On the surface it has the ring of a 2 a.m. selection on TCM with Walter Mathau under a gray tou.. more
Mar 2, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Into Great Slience
How do monks do it? How do they spend so much time living somodestly and quietly? We&rsqu Into Great Silence ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee