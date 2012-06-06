RSS

Sunday In The Park With George

blogimage18895.jpe

Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18865.jpe

Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>... more

Jun 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18823.jpe

Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18795.jpe

Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>. The production boasts an impressive cast that includes Broadway/Off Broadway talent. more

May 27, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18790.jpe

Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>. The production boasts an impressive cast that includes Broadway/Off Broadway talent. more

May 26, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18783.jpe

Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>. The production boasts an impressive cast that includes Broadway/Off Broadway talent. more

May 25, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18774.jpe

Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>. The production boasts an impressive cast that includes Broadway/Off Broadway talent. more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18769.jpe

The life of an artist isn't easy. The fact that this is a cliché makes matters very difficult for any work of art attempting to explore the lives of artists. But Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George avoids the cliché a more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES