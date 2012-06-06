Sunday In The Park With George
Bill Theisen and Richard Carsey direct the upcoming Skylight Music Theatre's adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's <i>Sunday in the Park with George</i>. The production boasts an impressive cast that includes Broadway/Off Broadway talent. more
Skylight Connects With 'Sunday in the Park'
The life of an artist isn't easy. The fact that this is a cliché makes matters very difficult for any work of art attempting to explore the lives of artists. But Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park With George avoids the cliché a more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater