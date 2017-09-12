RSS

Sunset Playhouse

overtheriverbygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Theater

sunsetplayhousebygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more

Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more

Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Dear Ruthie

sunset-playhouse.jpg.jpe

Agatha Christie’s 1939 mystery And Then There Were None is a delightfully episodic little crime drama. Sunset Playhouse revisits the classic tale in three acts with two intermissions. At the begin,Theater more

Jun 6, 2017 3:58 PM Theater

paw.jpg.jpe

Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more

May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Performing Arts Weekly

paw-0518.jpg.jpe

It’s music, music and more music in Performing Arts Week. Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Tormé, the Marcus Center takes audiences back to Hollywood’s Golden Age, Milwaukee Musaik plays rare nonets and the Milwaukee... more

May 16, 2017 2:06 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_sunset_a_bygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

In Sunset Playhouse’s light comedy of friendship, The Dixie Swim Club, women who became friends while swimming in school periodically meet-up to relax and swim in solitude at an idyllic beach cottage in North Carolina. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:22 PM Theater

18057135_1448690281837100_5589051464956739091_n.jpg.jpe

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

wanyah.jpg.jpe

The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less runs at Racine Guild Theatre March 31-April 9; Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Burt Bacharach in a cabaret-style show March 30-April 2; and Andrea and Daniel Burkholde... more

Mar 28, 2017 1:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_sunsetplayhouse_a_bygeorgekatsekes.jpg.jpe

Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical Little Shop of Horrors is almost impossible to bring to the stage. The complex blend of horror, comedy, drama and music is made all the more difficult by the technical demands of a huge puppet and so ... more

Mar 7, 2017 3:41 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Dear Ruthie

goodnightlulu318x440-01.jpg.jpe

It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more

Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

goodnightlulu318x440-01.jpg.jpe

Feb 7, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

you cant take it with you.jpg.jpe

Jan 23, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

sunsetplayhousechristmas.jpg.jpe

What do you get when you take a dash of A Christmas Story, a pinch of A Charlie Brown Christmas, and a swig of holiday cheer? You get Sunset Playhouse’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:56 PM Theater

inreview_sunset_a_bygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

Exploring Sunset Playhouse’s Musical MainStage Series and SideNotes Cabaret Series more

Nov 18, 2016 2:28 PM Winter Arts Guide

inreview_sunset_a_bygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

For Sunset Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof, Director Diana Alioto and Choreographer Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong bring together a large ensemble in the service of the beloved story of family patriarch Tevye and his daughters in a small Russi... more

Oct 18, 2016 3:42 PM Theater

best-xmas-298x413.jpg.jpe

Barbara Robinson’s 1971 kid’s book The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has secured a special place in the popular consciousness. The story about a church Christmas show gone wrong makes it to the stage in a popular adaptation again this holiday .. more

Oct 10, 2016 12:59 PM Theater

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie celebrates National Coming Out Day and plugs exciting upcoming events, including: Gayme Night at UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center, Oct. 5; BeOut Celebration and NOH8 Photo Shoot at South Second, Oct. 11; and Coming Out Monologu... more

Oct 4, 2016 2:15 PM Dear Ruthie

f7bdefb9-df83-4d1d-b926-ec21f3fdbf2e.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more

Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES