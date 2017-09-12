Sunset Playhouse
Italian Family Comedy 'Over the River' at Sunset Playhouse
Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse's Whimsical, Delightful 'Hello, Dolly!'
The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more
Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Queen "B"
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering if she’s the bitch or all the people around her. Exciting upcoming events include Theater RED’s The Wayward Women at the Alchemist Theatre, Bastille Days in Cathedral Square and a Makers Mar... more
Jul 11, 2017 1:18 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Classy Classic Murder at Sunset
Agatha Christie’s 1939 mystery And Then There Were None is a delightfully episodic little crime drama. Sunset Playhouse revisits the classic tale in three acts with two intermissions. At the begin,Theater more
Jun 6, 2017 3:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 1-7, 2017
Village Playhouse’s annual One-Act Play Festival returns. Meanwhile, Sunset Playhouse, Waukesha Civic Theater and Memories Ballroom produce plays of their own, the Master Singers of Milwaukee sing o,Performing Arts Weekly more
May 30, 2017 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly: May 18-24, 2017
It’s music, music and more music in Performing Arts Week. Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Tormé, the Marcus Center takes audiences back to Hollywood’s Golden Age, Milwaukee Musaik plays rare nonets and the Milwaukee... more
May 16, 2017 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Sunset Playhouse’s ‘Dixie Swim Club’ a Comedy of Time and Friendship
In Sunset Playhouse’s light comedy of friendship, The Dixie Swim Club, women who became friends while swimming in school periodically meet-up to relax and swim in solitude at an idyllic beach cottage in North Carolina. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: March 30, 2017
The Iliad, the Odyssey and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less runs at Racine Guild Theatre March 31-April 9; Sunset Playhouse pays tribute to Burt Bacharach in a cabaret-style show March 30-April 2; and Andrea and Daniel Burkholde... more
Mar 28, 2017 1:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Horror Meets Comedy at Sunset Playhouse's 'Little Shop'
Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s musical Little Shop of Horrors is almost impossible to bring to the stage. The complex blend of horror, comedy, drama and music is made all the more difficult by the technical demands of a huge puppet and so ... more
Mar 7, 2017 3:41 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mad as Hell
Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Kids' Theatre Puts a Chicken to Sleep
It was a pleasantly warm weekend’s trip out to Elm Grove this past weekend for the Sunset Playhouse’s most recent bug in a rug Children’s Theatre show. The series opens theatrical shows to even the youngest theatergoers. This past weekend’s show w.. more
Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sunset Playhouse’s ‘Christmas Pageant’ is a Swig of Holiday Cheer
What do you get when you take a dash of A Christmas Story, a pinch of A Charlie Brown Christmas, and a swig of holiday cheer? You get Sunset Playhouse’s The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:56 PM Jack Fennimore Theater
Musical MainStage Series
Exploring Sunset Playhouse’s Musical MainStage Series and SideNotes Cabaret Series more
Nov 18, 2016 2:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Winter Arts Guide
Intimacy on a Big Stage
For Sunset Playhouse’s Fiddler on the Roof, Director Diana Alioto and Choreographer Nancy Visintainer-Armstrong bring together a large ensemble in the service of the beloved story of family patriarch Tevye and his daughters in a small Russi... more
Oct 18, 2016 3:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for the Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Barbara Robinson’s 1971 kid’s book The Best Christmas Pageant Ever has secured a special place in the popular consciousness. The story about a church Christmas show gone wrong makes it to the stage in a popular adaptation again this holiday .. more
Oct 10, 2016 12:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Outrageous, Outspoken, Outstanding!
Dear Ruthie celebrates National Coming Out Day and plugs exciting upcoming events, including: Gayme Night at UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center, Oct. 5; BeOut Celebration and NOH8 Photo Shoot at South Second, Oct. 11; and Coming Out Monologu... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:15 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Elect to Laugh--Will Durst at Month’s End
Milwaukee-made, California-based political comedian Will Durst used to come back to Milwaukee every year to perform for Summerfest. He still comes back every once in a while for a show. This month he returns to the Sunset Playhouse for Elect t.. more
Sep 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater