Super Bowl
Packers 2017: If Not Now, When?
The Green Bay Packers are poised to return the Lombardi Trophy to Titletown. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:53 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Yakuza of the North Star (PressureCast Episode One-Hundred-Ninety-Six)
Audiome>Listen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Aug 28, 2017 3:31 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Milwaukee
If you don't have plans to skip the Super Bowl this year—and without the Packers, you'd have good reason—you can head to any number of bars and restaurants in the Milwaukee area. more
Feb 2, 2017 9:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
More Like “Stupid Bowl
This Sunday, around 160 million Americans will tune in towatch the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Itwill likely be the most-watched television program of the year and will set the tone for‘water cooler talk’ arou.. more
Feb 1, 2017 6:00 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Tough Loss Leaves Packers With a Certain Future
There is no one to blame for the Packer loss other than a cold uncaring universe. more
Jan 25, 2017 10:37 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Caucuses, Caucuses…
Reflections on the good and bad of the recent Iowa Caucuses and the Republican presidential candidates from an LGBT point of view. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:03 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Packers 2015: Past Due
Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek assess the Packers’ pre-season record and make their regular season predictions. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:37 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Off the Wall Singalong Fundraiser
The Off the Wall Theatre has been nestled cozily in the shadow of some of the biggest theatre in town for a very long time. It’s the little guy in the shadow of giants. This month, the little guy celebrates the music from the movies in a f.. more
Aug 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Richard Sherman: Method To The Madness?
To go by just the words, Richard Sherman didn't get his wish. “Don't you ever talk about me!” was part of his on-field tirade after making the play that put Seattle in the Super Bowl. But torrents of talk about Sherman have followed as t... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:01 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Neil Berg's Broadway Holiday
American composer and lyricist Neil Berg is perhaps best-known for his 100 Years of Broadway revue that toured over 120 cities a couple of years back. He also composed quite a few of his own shows including The Prince and the Pauper and The Man .. more
Nov 30, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
High Notes, Low Notes
For much of Sunday the choice was enduring endless blather about what MIGHT happen in the Super Bowl or... doing something worthwhile. The Observers huddled by phone before the kickoff. more
Feb 5, 2013 11:52 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Football? What's That?
San Francisco 45, Green Bay 31. Frank knew what to expect in Sunday morning's phone call. more
Jan 16, 2013 4:11 PM Frank Clines More Sports
Packers 2012: Redeem Team?
Seldom does an NFL team need to make amends for a season with only two losses. But when the second comes in the opening round of the playoffs, and it's a no-excuses drubbing... Welcome to the Packers' motivation for 2012. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
It's No Time to Let Driver Waltz Away
Who says the Packers didn't win a championship this year? Last week Donald Driver, with help from Packer Backers around the country, was voted to the title in "Dancing With the Stars." But grabbing the Mirror Ball doesn't mean the belo more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Well, Hello, Ma-Dolly!
What a tough weekend for the state's big-time basketball teams. Marquette's seven-game winning streak ended when the defense disappeared at Notre Dame. Wisconsin's six-game roll ended because the Badgers stayed ice-cold outside and got... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Packers 2011: The Drive for Five
The Green Bay Packers own four of the trophies named after their greatest coach, Vince Lombardi... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines Around MKE
The Game? You Mean They Had a Game Too?
At long, long last, the day of days arrived! As the Packers prepared for and carried out their 31-25 Super Bowl conquest of Pittsburgh, the Observers executed a flawless game plan of hot-line communication. Only one was passionate about the... more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Packers are Super Bowl Champions!
Aaron Rodgers has put on an imaginary championship belt after each touchdown this season. Here Clay Matthews has a real one for him (pic from ESPN.com) more
Feb 7, 2011 3:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
A Gaudy Halftime Show, But a Step in the Right Direction
Seven years after a wardrobe malfunction turned the Super Bowl halftime show into the world’s most watched oldies revue, contemporary music made a low-risk return to the broadcast last night with a performance from parent-approved rappers the Bla.. more
Feb 7, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
More thoughts on the Super Bowl
Much like the NFC Championship game, Special Teams are going to be an important part of the game. The Packers were able to win the field position battle against Chicago (when no one thought they would/could) and they need to carry that momentum in.. more
Jan 31, 2011 2:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports