RSS

Superchunk

blogimage19099.jpe

Milwaukee trio Fahri's song “Lazy Fruit” begins in defiance of its own title. With its rolling drumbeat and poppy guitars, it expels an air of delicious nervousness—the kind of thrills that come from campy horror movies, grade-schoo more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage6781.jpe

The Pitchfork Music Festival this afternoon announced the rest of its July 15 - 17 lineup, which now includes Superchunk, DJ Shadow, Battles and Thurston Moore. The new additions to the lineup are marked below with an asterisk: Friday, July 15:.. more

Apr 15, 2011 5:25 PM On Music

blogimage5818.jpe

Sep 14, 2010 3:52 PM On Music

blogimage6781.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, sorry So twocannibals, father and son, were elected by the tribe to go out and getsomething to ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage5818.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art opens its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," tonight with a reception that runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum provides separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who repre... more

Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES