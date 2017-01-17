Superheroes
Norse Mythology (W.W. Norton), by Neil Gaiman
Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman is the retelling of the old tales, casting the disorderly lore into a contemporary novella that begins as the Earth emerges from the void and ends as the gods meet their fate at Ragnarok, the final battle betw... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Blockbuster: A Tale of Unsung Heroes
Early next month, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School presents a special dinner theater show. Blockbuster: A Tale of Unsung Heroes is a superhero-inspired show. From the official announcement: “ Expect crime, hero-ing, crazy people dress.. more
Dec 29, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Failing the Superhuman with Pink Banana
In spite of some excellent work from various members of the ensemble, Pink Banana Theatre’s One Acts 2015: Superheroes attempts a program of superhero-related shorts that largely fail. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Our Superheroes, Ourselves
Superheroes continued to soar at box officesthis summer with Iron Man 3 and Superman the Umpteenth leading the way.Detractors scorn them as mindless, and while some of the pyrotechnics amount toa brain-dead pleasure, superhero .. more
Jul 30, 2013 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Plot to Sell a Priceless View
The problem with dismissing conspiracy theories out of hand is when they start coming true before your eyes.Some of us have long suspected that the ultimate goal of politicians who talk up privatization would be to start selling off our mos... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Actors, Super Heroes and Shakespeare: SPIRITS TO ENFORCE Reviewed Pt. 2
There’s no doubt that Youngblood Theatre is taking a few chances staging the somewhat inaccessibly strange Spirits To Enforce. A show that fuses Shakespearian drama with the superhero genre may come across to many as something of a bastardizatio.. more
Apr 24, 2010 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spirits To Enforce Reviewed Part One: Accessibly Inaccessible
Youngblood Theatre’s Spirits To Enforce opened last night to a near sell-out crowd. The Superhero/Shakespeare drama/comedy fusion piece was received quite well by the audience. Chicago playwright Mickle Maher’s script is easily one of the best I.. more
Apr 23, 2010 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bad Boy Bill w/ DJ Rozz and Tsunami vs. Bobby De Maria
Before he was a storied DJ, Bad Boy Bill was another just Windy City house fan, mixing records in his bedroom at 4 a.m. and priming for a shot on the decks. Like many players of the day, Bill let his beats speak for themselves-until they pi... more
Jan 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Witnessing Racism
Though the fight for equality continues, civil rights in the United States have changed gr Witness ,Theater more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Last Year in Review
2008 was historic in many ways, and while the year in film pales in significance with Bara The Dark ,Film more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews