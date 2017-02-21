RSS

Superintendent Of Public Instruc

schimel_1.jpg.jpe

We are calling on AG Schimel and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get to the bottom of this corrupt scheme to buy off a candidate for state superintendent with taxpayer money. more

Feb 21, 2017 5:03 PM Expresso 7 Comments

The Peninsula Players--the oldest professional resident summer theatre in the country opens its 75th season with the Wisconsin premiere of a French comedy. Heroes is Tom Stoppard’s translation of a play by Gerald Sibleyras. The direct translatio.. more

Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Theater

Although turnout is traditionallylow for primary races for nonpartisan offices, there are What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online ,News Features more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES