offthecuff_angelalvarez_photobymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Off the Cuff interviews Angel Alvarez, a Milwaukeean who regularly dons Spider-Man, Superman and other eye-catching costumes to advertise for stores, entertain at parties and simply generate positivity on the street. more

Nov 24, 2015 6:58 PM Off the Cuff

10171828_10152251495605845_1759104071105479431_n.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its 60th season with David Bar Katz’ brilliant play, The History of Invulnerability. The story is conceived as the deathbed reflections of Superman’s creator Jerry Siegel, a gifted writer who, with ill... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:00 AM Theater

a+egateway_repssuperman.jpg.jpe

“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more

Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM A&E Feature

