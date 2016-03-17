Supper Clubs
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Spot 4MKE, Advertising Wisconsin and SXSW
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? .. more
Mar 17, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
More on Supper Clubs
Written in the clean, hard prose of a classic screenplay or a Raymond Chandler story, The Supper Club Book (Chicago Review Press) is the second publication of its kind this year. Its author, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Dave Hoekstra, traveled mo... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:38 AM David Luhrssen Books
In Search of Supper Clubs
Chef Michael White is opening a “Wisconsin-style supper club” in New York called the Butterfly in honor of the Butterfly Club in his hometown, Beloit. The Butterfly Club is one of 50 such places in the Badger State featured in more
Apr 29, 2013 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Futen Dojo
If all you’re looking for is a quick lesson in kicking some ass, the Futen Dojo isn’t the martial arts school for you. The dojo, with locations on the East Side and in Bay View, offers training in Kobudo, the ancient martial arts of Japan. ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010