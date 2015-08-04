Supreme Court Justices
From Sinatra to Eternity
Aug 4, 2015 1:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: Justices Sold to the Highest Bidder
A new report from the nonpartisan watchdog group Justice at Stake shows just how far Wisconsin has fallen. According to the report, campaigns for the state Supreme Court were among the costliest in the country. Total Supreme Court spending ... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Copper Toxicity
My mother was recently diagnosed with Copper Toxicity Syndrome. Shortly after, I was diagnosed with the same. As we undergo detox and research the subject, we find that so many conditions could have a root cause of copper toxicity. Some more co.. more
Jun 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Gableman’s Tough-on-Crime Message Doesn’t Match Reco
If you only watched the campaign ads, you wouldthink that Supreme Court justices are the What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features