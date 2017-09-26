Supreme Court
Wisconsin's Corrupt Political Gerrymandering
The Supreme Court is about to hear a case that has the potential to become a landmark voting rights case for the nation. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:02 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Church and Trump
Thrice-married and adulterous Donald Trump, not known for turning the other cheek, was not an intuitive choice for the religious right, which has spent the past several decades attacking the personal morality of political candidates and cla... more
Feb 7, 2017 5:24 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 6 Comments
The End of a Lawless Presidency
Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Federal Judges Order Republicans to Draw a New Legislative Map
“Once we won the verdict, the only real question was whether or not the court would demand that the redrawing process start immediately, and on a hard deadline,” said Sachin Chheda of the Fair Elections Project. “They have.” more
Jan 31, 2017 3:35 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Is the Wisconsin Legislature Legitimate?
“I think there are a lot of people who understand how democracy was distorted,” said state Rep. Fred Kessler, a national expert on redistricting. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Trump Resistance Movement Begins
Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You’re not alone. more
Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Why We Should Elect Politicians
Being a politician is no kind of job for someone like Sen. Ron Johnson, who doesn’t want government to accomplish anything for the good of its citizens. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Russ Feingold on His Campaign to be Your Next Senator
“People in the state feel very damaged by what was done to them after 2010 by Gov. Walker and the tea party people, who sought to divide the people against each other.”—Democratic Senate candidate Russ Feingold more
Oct 25, 2016 2:00 PM Louis Fortis News Features 14 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court Should Have Taken Walker’s John Doe Case
The U.S. Supreme Court missed a major opportunity to clean up our elections system—and the judiciary—when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision shutting down the long-running John Doe investigation into Gov... more
Oct 4, 2016 3:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Leaked John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker’s ‘Karl Rove’
Last week, in more than a thousand pages of leaked documents from The Guardian U.S., we got a fuller picture of Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign operations and what prosecutors called a “criminal scheme” meant to circumvent the state’s campa... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
The Dastardly Crime Republicans Want Investigated
The financial corruption of Gov. Scott Walker’s office, the State Legislature and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are clearly outlined in the documents The Guardian published. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
The Last Gasp of Voter Suppression
Just as a clear legal pattern emerged nationally eliminating dishonest Republican tactics of voter suppression, three Republican-appointed judges on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago abruptly reminded us every American’s right to ... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Walker’s Right-Wing Judicial Pick
With his latest Supreme Court pick, we have to ask: Can Wisconsin survive Scott Walker’s version of justice? more
Jul 26, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Death of GAB Raises Questions about Clean Government
“This truly is a sad day for Wisconsin,” Assembly Minority Leader Barca said on the Government Accountability Board’s last day of existence. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
A Big Win for Women’s Health
If history is any guide, Monday’s Supreme Court ruling striking down two Texas abortion restrictions won’t stop those committed to outlawing abortion. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Will Wisconsin Redraw Its Legislative Boundary Map?
Fair-minded Wisconsinites have complained bitterly about the Republican-drawn electoral map that seems to ensure that Democrats will be in the minority in the state Legislature—even when they earn more votes than their Republican counterpar... more
May 17, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
The Road to Reclaiming Our Democracy May Be in Sight
here is one issue that seems to unite us and that is the desire to take our democracy back from the big money people and special interests who exist on both sides of the political divide. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 4 Comments
The U.S. Supreme Court vs. Wisconsin
If Republicans get away with preventing law enforcement from prosecuting corruption in political campaigns, it would be their crowning achievement in a long series of increasingly brazen actions ushering in unlimited government corruption. more
Dec 22, 2015 8:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 27 Comments
The Corrupt State Supreme Court Majority Fires John Doe Prosecutor
Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more
Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 13 Comments
Rebecca Bradley is the Latest Ethically Challenged Supreme Court Justice
New Justice Rebecca Bradley, like the other members of the conservative majority, joins the Wisconsin Supreme Court with an ethical cloud around her. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments