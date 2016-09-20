RSS
Sura Faraj
LGBT Candidates Out and Running
Paul Masterson discusses the openly LGBT members of Wisconsin’s state and federal political representation, as well as the curious lack thereof at the level of the city of Milwaukee. more
Sep 20, 2016 4:05 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Sura Faraj
Web site: Sura Faraj Campaign contact: Contact Sura Faraj is the president of the Red Pepper ,Elections more
Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 6 Comments
Excuses, Excuses
Excuses, ExcusesNovember 07, 2007 | 06:34 PMI'll be the first to admit that I've been a bit of a bloggin' slacker this season. The past few weeks have been especially rough, as my truck gave up the ghost and I've been relegated to taking the bu.. more
Nov 7, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
