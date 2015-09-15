RSS

The Exotics will mark their 20th anniversary with a career retrospective album, Twangy Surf & Spy Themes. more

Sep 15, 2015 6:12 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Backed by Minneapolis rockers The Blind Shake, Rocket From The Crypt’s John Reis updated classic surf rock on his new album. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:59 PM Local Music 2 Comments

As late as last summer, it looked like this year's 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys wouldn't offer much reason for fans to get excited. Yes, rumors of a 50th anniversary tour were flying, but at that point Brian Wilson was saying he didn' more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

With cover art that alludes to the hot-rodding and slot-car racing that inspired the West Coast instrumental rock 'n' roll of the early '60s, Milwaukee's Revomatics are the real deal. They're not the city's first surf band, b more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews 5 Comments

