Surgeons In Heat
Silver City Studios Lets Milwaukee Bands Record on the Cheap
Inspired by Madison’s Smart Studios, three Milwaukee musicians started their own studio, with an emphasis on affordability. more
Aug 8, 2017 3:15 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Whips' Wild 'Ride' is Worth the Wait
After three years of ups, down and changes, Milwaukee rockers Whips reconvened for their vital sophomore album, The Ride. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:20 PM Lauren Keene Music Feature
Jaill Open a New Chapter with ‘Brain Cream’
Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more
Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Surgeons in Heat’s Overdue Return
Surgeons in Heat’s lineup may have changed, but they stay true to their core sound on their latest album. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Surgeons in Heat Ready Their Long Overdue Album, "Danger"
Milwaukee's '70s rock and AM radio romanticists Surgeons in Heat haven't released an EP since 2012's Midnight at Bellevue, and they haven't released a full length since, well, ever. That'll change in April, though, when they release a new full-len.. more
Feb 18, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Amnesty International’s Concerts “Released!
WhenBritain’s Peter Benenson founded Amnesty International in 1961, he wasconfronted not only by the reality that human dignity was routinely abused inmost of the world, but by apologists for human rights abuse in the West. Theyfell.. more
Oct 24, 2013 1:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Surgeons in Heat Do Daytrotter
<p> Surgeons in Heat became the latest Milwaukee act to join the Daytrotter club today when the site posted <a href=\"http://www.daytrotter.com/?_escaped_fragment_=%2Fconcert%2Fsurgeons-in-heat%2F20055547-37382792\">a four-song live session</a> fr.. more
Sep 6, 2012 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Jamie Breiwick, Skappleton, Lisa Gatewood, Zaire
<p>Three Milwaukee acts will celebrate new album releases on Friday, two of them at the same venue. Folk-rockers <strong>Juniper Tar</strong> have invited a small army of guest musicians, including Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, The Championship\'s .. more
Apr 26, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Juniper Tar's Collective Voice
In this era of digital downloads, home recording programs and file-sharing options like SoundCloud... more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Local Music Wrap-Up: Juniper Tar, Blessed Feathers, Pizzle, Pacino, The MKE Shindig
Spring is shaping up to be a big season for local album releases. This week brought news of three big ones.<br /><br /><strong>Juniper Tar </strong>will release its latest full length, <em>Since Before</em>, with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom.. more
Mar 2, 2012 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Surgeons in Heat Stream Debut EP
Surgeons in Heat's self-titled debut EP, posted for free streaming and $6 download on the trio's Bandcamp site yesterday, is a bit of a surprise coming from a band that had been picking up a reputation for direct power-pop. Its opening songs are t.. more
Jun 23, 2011 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Don’t Miss APT’s ‘As You Like It’
American Players Theatre’s past attempts to cash in on creative license haven’t always worked as planned, sometimes resulting in forced attempts at new window dressing in hopes of making William Shakespeare more relevant.However, if those a... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Surgeons in Heat Hit the Ground Running
When singer and guitarist Johnathon Mayer left Appleton and relocated to Bay View in September, he brought with him a new band called Surgeons in Heat. Blueheels, Surgeons in Heat and Tim Schweiger share a 10 p.m. bill at Mad Planet on Saturday.
Jan 26, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Music Feature
Sunset Playhouse’s Clever ‘Deathtrap’
Troglia has a magnetic stage presence—anyone who can play a character who lies and manipulates deserves credit.
Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions
In a recent interview, Hope Sandoval let it drop that her long-dormant ’90s band Mazzy Star hasn’t actually broken up, and is slowly working on new material. It was a bit like learning Jeff Mangum is putting the finishing touches on a new N... more
Oct 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Clouds of Hatred
When a bozo Republican congressman shouts "You lie!" at the president of the United States
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
Downer College: The Roots of UWM
There is a 2.6-mile-long glacier in Alaska (whose measurement may be dwindling as you read this) named after a pioneering women's college in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee-Downer College.
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 5 Comments