Surreal
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Louis C.K.
Comedian Louis Szekely (better known as Louis C.K.) first rose to prominence as a writer, penning bits for “The Late Show With David Letterman” and “The Dana Carvey Show,” then winning Emmys for his work on “The Chris Rock Sh more
Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lakefront Festival of Arts
One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee