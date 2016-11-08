RSS

Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Classical Music

A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Classical Music

Ten young pianists—from as far afield as Canada and China; from states coast to coast and from our very own Hartland, Wis.—present their musical skills in several venues and ways for an entire week. The event is the biennial PianoArts North... more

May 17, 2016 3:50 PM A&E Feature

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening proved that it is not always necessary to have guest artists as soloists to create an excellent performance. Two stars from the orchestra were spotlighted as soloists in an all-... more

Mar 3, 2015 2:20 PM Classical Music

I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more

Nov 18, 2014 11:17 PM Classical Music

A member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra I have wanted to hear more from as a soloist is principal cellist Susan Babini. After her first featured solo in the orchestra a few seasons ago, I paraphrased the famous line from Jerry Maguire:... more

Jun 4, 2014 1:00 AM Classical Music

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more

May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

For years now, since the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra found its groove with Music Director Edo de Waart, I’ve written that the orchestra has never sounded better. That remains true. When De Waart is on the podium, as was the case in a conce... more

Mar 5, 2014 4:52 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has become pretty remarkable in the era of Edo de Waart. Under his assured guidance, the orchestra has been transformed by important player changes, new levels of technical discipline more

Nov 16, 2012 3:04 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:58 PM Classical Music

Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

