The ‘Enigma’ of Edward Elgar at the MSO
Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more
Richard Strauss’ ‘Four Last Songs’
A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more
Introducing the Next Generation of Classical Pianists
Ten young pianists—from as far afield as Canada and China; from states coast to coast and from our very own Hartland, Wis.—present their musical skills in several venues and ways for an entire week. The event is the biennial PianoArts North... more
All Strauss at the MSO
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Saturday evening proved that it is not always necessary to have guest artists as soloists to create an excellent performance. Two stars from the orchestra were spotlighted as soloists in an all-... more
The Seduction of Scheherazade?
I have loved Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade since I was a boy. This symphonic depiction of episodes from The Arabian Nights stirred my imagination when young like few other pieces, and I am slightly embarrassed to say that I am stil... more
MSO cellist shines in Schumann concerto
A member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra I have wanted to hear more from as a soloist is principal cellist Susan Babini. After her first featured solo in the orchestra a few seasons ago, I paraphrased the famous line from Jerry Maguire:... more
The Best Elgar Ever
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more
Milwaukee Symphony Keeps its Groove
For years now, since the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra found its groove with Music Director Edo de Waart, I’ve written that the orchestra has never sounded better. That remains true. When De Waart is on the podium, as was the case in a conce... more
König a Match for MSO’s High Standards
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has become pretty remarkable in the era of Edo de Waart. Under his assured guidance, the orchestra has been transformed by important player changes, new levels of technical discipline more
Frankly Music Presents Musicians of the MSO
Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s top-level chamber music series, begins its new season with a program that features musicians of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO)... more
MSO's 'Swan Lake' Ripples With Beauty
Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more
Goulding Dazzles in Impressive MSO Concert
I have written often in the last decade of the steady improvement in the quality of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. Listening anew on Saturday evening I heard an ensemble moving into a new realm of refined excellence... more
