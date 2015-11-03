RSS

Susan Blackmore

The Deeper You Go is a 30-minute documentary film drawn largely from conversations with participants at a conference sponsored by the University of Arizona’s Center for Consciousness Study. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:01 PM Film Reviews

Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski posted a work in progress on YouTube recently. Theiruncompleted documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , already received thousands of hits—an example of .. more

Sep 23, 2014 12:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Marcus can’t accept the death of his beautiful wife and daughter in a fatal accident. Although two years have passed, he still hasn’t returned to teaching at the university. The physicist doesn’t shave regularly, get enough sleep or leav more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

