Susan Gartell
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Audience Wins Milwaukee Ballet’s 'Genesis' Competition
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual Genesis Competition brings choreographers from around the world to Milwaukee. more
Feb 9, 2015 7:00 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more
Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Dark Glamour of Snow White
Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more
May 21, 2014 2:21 AM John Schneider Classical Music
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more
Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Peter Pan' Returns 2 Years Older and Wiser
On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature