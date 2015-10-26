RSS

Susan Gartell

a+egateway_milwballet_a_(byrickbrodzeller).jpg.jpe

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

dancereview_milwballet_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more

May 18, 2015 10:30 AM Classical Music

dancereview_genesis3.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Nathaniel Davauer

Milwaukee Ballet’s annual Genesis Competition brings choreographers from around the world to Milwaukee. more

Feb 9, 2015 7:00 PM Classical Music

dancereview_nutcracker_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s Mirror Mirror is a spectacle of very high order. The darkly glamorous reconstruction of Snow White by choreographer Michael Pink and more

May 21, 2014 2:21 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more

Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM Classical Music

blogimage18545.jpe

On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

