Susan Harpt Grimes

Tucked away on the corner of South 3rd and Maple Streets, Triskele’s has been building a steady, loyal following among local diners over the past nine years. Chef-owned and operated by JoLinda Klopp and Lynn Winter, it has a very comfortabl... more

Jun 14, 2016 2:29 PM Dining Out

diningout_keywestconsin_d.jpg.jpe

Visit Waukesha’s Key Westconsin for a Florida-style feast with many gluten-free options. more

Jan 12, 2016 3:36 PM Dining Out

cityguide_teamnerdletterpress.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

shortorder_brickandmortarcafe.jpg.jpe

Simmer Truck opens Simmer Café in Downtown Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2015 9:32 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_growingpower_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Milwaukee’s best-known urban farm, Growing Power (5500 W. Silver Spring Drive), will offer a course in Commercial Urban Agriculture (CUA) running from February through June of next year. more

Dec 23, 2014 10:38 PM Eat/Drink

do_cliffords.jpg.jpe

As the days grow shorter and the nights colder, comfort foods become a priority for most of us. more

Nov 12, 2014 9:25 PM Dining Out

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Since 1985 Sprecher Brewing Company has been one of the local breweries that have been leading the way in creativity and innovation. This year was no different. This past summer, Sprecher rolled out their own more

Nov 4, 2014 5:35 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_lionheartspices.jpg.jpe

After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Dining Preview

eatdrink_sabraai.jpg.jpe

In a region so well known for a love of bratwurst, it may be hard for a newcomer to carve out a place of recognition. Peruse the aisle of local grocery stores, and you’ll more

Oct 15, 2014 1:54 PM Dining Preview

skips-meat-market-beef.jpg.jpe

If shopping at big-box grocery stores depresses you and makes you long for a more personal, less utilitarian experience, maybe it’s time for you to visit a West Side more

Oct 7, 2014 10:19 PM Dining Preview

eatdrink1.jpg.jpe

The local food movement is changing not only what we eat, but where that food is grown. Most of us live in cities or towns, and we purchase our fruits and veggies from a neighborhood grocery store. Idealistic and health-conscious shoppers ... more

Sep 14, 2014 10:10 PM Dining Preview

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

When in the grocery store, nutrition-conscious shoppers tend to read labels and will often make purchasing decisions based on how much salt, calories or fat a particular product may have. That works pretty well more

Jul 30, 2014 12:28 AM Dining Preview

eatdrink.jpg.jpe

Evan Hughes, Pat McQuillan and Brandt Foster share a passion for craft spirits and beers. A night of bourbon-fueled brainstorming late in 2012 led to these friends co-founding Milwaukee’s newest craft distillery, Central Standard (613 S. Se... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:44 AM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

It’s almost time for one of the longest-running ethnic celebrations in the area—Armenian Fest (7825 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield). Although it may not garner as much attention as some of the lakefront ethnic festivals, Armenian fest more

Jul 16, 2014 12:31 AM Dining Preview

1609806_10152133666858116_1150651800_n.jpg.jpe

There are many street festivals in Milwaukee, but Bastille Days may be the biggest and brightest of all. From July 10-13, more than 250,000 visitors will come to Cathedral Square and several streets around it, to celebrate all more

Jul 9, 2014 1:07 AM A&E Feature

diningout.jpg.jpe

Over the past several years Milwaukee has been blessed to see an ever-increasing number of “casual fine dining” establishments, places where the food is elevated and the service is top notch, yet the environment is relaxed more

Jul 1, 2014 1:20 AM Dining Preview

1779958_10151970526477756_1071050694_n.jpg.jpe

The building that currently houses the City Lounge (3455 E. Layton Ave.) has had a long and storied history. Originally opened in 1925 as the Esgandarian Hotel, the building was built by brothers of that name. By the 1980s the space had bee... more

Jun 26, 2014 1:07 AM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

If you’re out for a summer cruise and looking for a memorable food spot, drive out to Cedarburg for some tasty treats at Wayne’s Drive-In (1331 Covered Bridge Road). This ’50s-style drive-in serves up classic butter burgers, crispy fries an... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:09 AM Dining Preview

4bros.jpg.jpe

Starting a business with family members can be fraught with all sorts of challenges caused by mixing personal with professional. Or, as others find, it may bring them closer together, like the Gohsman brothers, who have banded together to c... more

Jun 18, 2014 6:43 PM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Few things are better on a hot day along the lakeshore than a delicious burger and some refreshing custard. Northpoint Custard (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) at Bradford Beach is perfect for grabbing a quick more

Jun 18, 2014 6:35 PM Dining Preview

news1_safecars.jpg.jpe

Many people still seem uncomfortable with the idea of turning over control entirely to the computer in their car, yet once consumers begin to see the benefits, their concerns will likely disappear. Consider that many of the most dangerous d... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:24 PM News Features 4 Comments

weddings_classygirl2.jpg.jpe

Wedding cake by Classy Girl

A survey of wedding cake designers in the greater Milwaukee area. more

Feb 14, 2017 1:46 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_wsde_a.jpg.jpe

Breaking the mold of what many may expect when they think of dining in Elm Grove, the recently opened, Wall Street Drink Exchange, is a pleasant surprise. Mural-covered walls with images of New York streets and modern furnishings lend a cos... more

Dec 13, 2016 4:21 PM Dining Out

diningout_hue_a.jpg.jpe

Huế Wauwatosa is as good as the Bay View original location, and it has become a welcome addition to the developing East Tosa dining corridor. It’s likely to continue to gain a following as loyal as the Bay View location boasts. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:28 PM Dining Out

chinalights.jpg.jpe

Anyone familiar withthe Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive), located in Whitnall Park,knows that it is a beautiful place. But, this October, the gardens have beentransformed into a spectacular evening lantern light show, that .. more

Sep 26, 2016 2:52 PM Around MKE

The Shepherd Express’ pizza terminology glossary. more

Aug 30, 2016 3:01 PM Dining Out

threecellars.jpg.jpe

An interesting hybrid of store and lounge, Three Cellars in Franklin (7133 S. 76th St.) has been a popular destination for local beer and wine aficionados for nearly 10 years. Long-time employee, Gino Gaglianello, loved it so much that he a... more

Aug 30, 2016 1:52 PM Eat/Drink

shishkabob.jpg.jpe

Armenian Fest takes place rain or shine from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave. more

Jul 19, 2016 2:18 PM Eat/Drink

There are many beautiful places to visit in Wisconsin, but few are as special as Door County. Much has been done to foster the quaint charm that lures visitors year after year. The peninsula that makes up the county is dotted all the way ar... more

May 17, 2016 4:28 PM Summer Guide

diningoutruscelloa.jpg.jpe

The overall ambiance of Nordstrom Mayfair’s in-store eatery, Ruscello, puts one in mind of a chic new restaurant in Walker’s Point or Bay View, certainly not typical mall fare. The excellent service, superb food, and enjoyable ambiance make... more

Mar 29, 2016 2:43 PM Dining Out

diningout_elbeso_a_bynickberenz_.jpg.jpe

Step inside El Beso Mexican Restaurant in Greenfield and you will almost feel as if you’ve been transported to Old Mexico. It’s not just about the ambiance that makes this establishment a winner, though. El Beso is owned and operated by the... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:31 PM Dining Out

diningout_keywestconsin_d.jpg.jpe

ed_brathouse.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Brat House is a perfect place to sample the food that is so much a part of our city’s German heritage: brats, beer and cheese. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:31 PM Eat/Drink

shortorder_kinggyro.jpg.jpe

In November 2015, King Gyros (10000 W. Capitol Drive) opened to much local fanfare. Happily, they offer so much more than the custard stand that preceeded them in the lcoation—serving up excellent gyros (with a chicken option), huge and del... more

Dec 29, 2015 8:42 PM Short Order

diningout_sandras_a.jpg.jpe

In May, Hales Corners welcomed a great new supper club, Sandra’s on the Park. Here you will find a pleasant ambiance, growing beverage list and lots of supper club favorites, including the house specialty ribs. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:31 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_dogghaus.jpg.jpe

Mazen Muna’s hugely successful Milwaukee chain, Dogg Haus, has recently expanded to Minnesota and the owner is considering franchising even further. more

Nov 24, 2015 6:52 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_milwaukeefoodtours.jpg.jpe

One of the best ways to get to know a place is by sampling the local food scene. Thanks to Theresa Nemetz and her husband, Wade, natives and visitors can now enjoy Milwaukee Food & City Tours. What started out as a single tour along Brady S... more

Nov 17, 2015 9:06 PM Eat/Drink

do_chefpaz_a_laurenkirsch.jpg.jpe

Chef Paz is a Peruvian restaurant in West Allis with delicious food and an inviting atmosphere. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out

do_izumis_1_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Open for 25 years, Izumi’s is one of Milwaukee’s finest Japanese restaurants. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:19 PM Dining Out

