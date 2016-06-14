Susan Harpt Grimes
The Ever-Changing Menu at Triskele’s
Tucked away on the corner of South 3rd and Maple Streets, Triskele’s has been building a steady, loyal following among local diners over the past nine years. Chef-owned and operated by JoLinda Klopp and Lynn Winter, it has a very comfortabl... more
Jun 14, 2016 2:29 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Key Westconsin
Visit Waukesha’s Key Westconsin for a Florida-style feast with many gluten-free options. more
Jan 12, 2016 3:36 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Walker’s Point
Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes City Guide 1 Comments
Simmer Truck Opens Brick-and-Mortar Cafe
Simmer Truck opens Simmer Café in Downtown Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2015 9:32 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
So You Want To Be an Urban Farmer?
Milwaukee’s best-known urban farm, Growing Power (5500 W. Silver Spring Drive), will offer a course in Commercial Urban Agriculture (CUA) running from February through June of next year. more
Dec 23, 2014 10:38 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Comfort Food at Clifford’s Supper Club
As the days grow shorter and the nights colder, comfort foods become a priority for most of us. more
Nov 12, 2014 9:25 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
What’s New at Sprecher?
Since 1985 Sprecher Brewing Company has been one of the local breweries that have been leading the way in creativity and innovation. This year was no different. This past summer, Sprecher rolled out their own more
Nov 4, 2014 5:35 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Lionheart Spices
After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The New Sausage in Town
In a region so well known for a love of bratwurst, it may be hard for a newcomer to carve out a place of recognition. Peruse the aisle of local grocery stores, and you’ll more
Oct 15, 2014 1:54 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Bunzel’s Family Tradition
If shopping at big-box grocery stores depresses you and makes you long for a more personal, less utilitarian experience, maybe it’s time for you to visit a West Side more
Oct 7, 2014 10:19 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Milwaukee Urban Discovery Farm
The local food movement is changing not only what we eat, but where that food is grown. Most of us live in cities or towns, and we purchase our fruits and veggies from a neighborhood grocery store. Idealistic and health-conscious shoppers ... more
Sep 14, 2014 10:10 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Sendik’s Food Markets, UW-Milwaukee Bring Nutrition Information to the Public
When in the grocery store, nutrition-conscious shoppers tend to read labels and will often make purchasing decisions based on how much salt, calories or fat a particular product may have. That works pretty well more
Jul 30, 2014 12:28 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Central Standard Craft Distillery
Evan Hughes, Pat McQuillan and Brandt Foster share a passion for craft spirits and beers. A night of bourbon-fueled brainstorming late in 2012 led to these friends co-founding Milwaukee’s newest craft distillery, Central Standard (613 S. Se... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:44 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Come to Armenian Fest for Shish-kabob and More
It’s almost time for one of the longest-running ethnic celebrations in the area—Armenian Fest (7825 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield). Although it may not garner as much attention as some of the lakefront ethnic festivals, Armenian fest more
Jul 16, 2014 12:31 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Bonjour Bastille Days
There are many street festivals in Milwaukee, but Bastille Days may be the biggest and brightest of all. From July 10-13, more than 250,000 visitors will come to Cathedral Square and several streets around it, to celebrate all more
Jul 9, 2014 1:07 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
New Menu at Smyth
Over the past several years Milwaukee has been blessed to see an ever-increasing number of “casual fine dining” establishments, places where the food is elevated and the service is top notch, yet the environment is relaxed more
Jul 1, 2014 1:20 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The City Lounge
The building that currently houses the City Lounge (3455 E. Layton Ave.) has had a long and storied history. Originally opened in 1925 as the Esgandarian Hotel, the building was built by brothers of that name. By the 1980s the space had bee... more
Jun 26, 2014 1:07 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Wayne’s Classic Drive-in Experience
If you’re out for a summer cruise and looking for a memorable food spot, drive out to Cedarburg for some tasty treats at Wayne’s Drive-In (1331 Covered Bridge Road). This ’50s-style drive-in serves up classic butter burgers, crispy fries an... more
Jun 25, 2014 1:09 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
The Family that Brews Together
Starting a business with family members can be fraught with all sorts of challenges caused by mixing personal with professional. Or, as others find, it may bring them closer together, like the Gohsman brothers, who have banded together to c... more
Jun 18, 2014 6:43 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Northpoint Custard: Burgers With a View
Few things are better on a hot day along the lakeshore than a delicious burger and some refreshing custard. Northpoint Custard (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive) at Bradford Beach is perfect for grabbing a quick more
Jun 18, 2014 6:35 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Driving is Safer Than Ever
Many people still seem uncomfortable with the idea of turning over control entirely to the computer in their car, yet once consumers begin to see the benefits, their concerns will likely disappear. Consider that many of the most dangerous d... more
Apr 25, 2017 4:24 PM Susan Harpt Grimes News Features 4 Comments
Have Your Wedding Cake (and Eat it Too)
A survey of wedding cake designers in the greater Milwaukee area. more
Feb 14, 2017 1:46 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Wall Street Drink Exchange Brings Downtown Style to Elm Grove
Breaking the mold of what many may expect when they think of dining in Elm Grove, the recently opened, Wall Street Drink Exchange, is a pleasant surprise. Mural-covered walls with images of New York streets and modern furnishings lend a cos... more
Dec 13, 2016 4:21 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Wauwatosa Huế brings Vietnamese to West North Avenue
Huế Wauwatosa is as good as the Bay View original location, and it has become a welcome addition to the developing East Tosa dining corridor. It’s likely to continue to gain a following as loyal as the Bay View location boasts. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:28 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Lanterns Light Up Boerner Botanical Gardens in October
Anyone familiar withthe Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive), located in Whitnall Park,knows that it is a beautiful place. But, this October, the gardens have beentransformed into a spectacular evening lantern light show, that .. more
Sep 26, 2016 2:52 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Around MKE
Pizza Terms You Should Know
The Shepherd Express’ pizza terminology glossary. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:01 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
‘Come For a Bottle, Stay For a Glass’
An interesting hybrid of store and lounge, Three Cellars in Franklin (7133 S. 76th St.) has been a popular destination for local beer and wine aficionados for nearly 10 years. Long-time employee, Gino Gaglianello, loved it so much that he a... more
Aug 30, 2016 1:52 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Shish-kabob on the Grill at Armenian Fest
Armenian Fest takes place rain or shine from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 on the grounds of St. John the Baptist Armenian Orthodox Church, 7825 W. Layton Ave. more
Jul 19, 2016 2:18 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Destination Door County
There are many beautiful places to visit in Wisconsin, but few are as special as Door County. Much has been done to foster the quaint charm that lures visitors year after year. The peninsula that makes up the county is dotted all the way ar... more
May 17, 2016 4:28 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Summer Guide
Ruscello at Nordstom Brings Contemporary Dining to Mayfair Mall
The overall ambiance of Nordstrom Mayfair’s in-store eatery, Ruscello, puts one in mind of a chic new restaurant in Walker’s Point or Bay View, certainly not typical mall fare. The excellent service, superb food, and enjoyable ambiance make... more
Mar 29, 2016 2:43 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
A Kiss From Old Mexico
Step inside El Beso Mexican Restaurant in Greenfield and you will almost feel as if you’ve been transported to Old Mexico. It’s not just about the ambiance that makes this establishment a winner, though. El Beso is owned and operated by the... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Milwaukee Brat House
Milwaukee Brat House is a perfect place to sample the food that is so much a part of our city’s German heritage: brats, beer and cheese. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
West Side’s Gyros King
In November 2015, King Gyros (10000 W. Capitol Drive) opened to much local fanfare. Happily, they offer so much more than the custard stand that preceeded them in the lcoation—serving up excellent gyros (with a chicken option), huge and del... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:42 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Short Order
Sandra’s on the Park Brings Classy Comfort to Hales Corners
In May, Hales Corners welcomed a great new supper club, Sandra’s on the Park. Here you will find a pleasant ambiance, growing beverage list and lots of supper club favorites, including the house specialty ribs. more
Dec 1, 2015 7:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Plenty of Doggs To Go Around
Mazen Muna’s hugely successful Milwaukee chain, Dogg Haus, has recently expanded to Minnesota and the owner is considering franchising even further. more
Nov 24, 2015 6:52 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Food & City Tours
One of the best ways to get to know a place is by sampling the local food scene. Thanks to Theresa Nemetz and her husband, Wade, natives and visitors can now enjoy Milwaukee Food & City Tours. What started out as a single tour along Brady S... more
Nov 17, 2015 9:06 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Chef Paz Restaurant
Chef Paz is a Peruvian restaurant in West Allis with delicious food and an inviting atmosphere. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
Explore Japan at Izumi’s
Open for 25 years, Izumi’s is one of Milwaukee’s finest Japanese restaurants. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:19 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out