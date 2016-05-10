Susan Sarandon
A Comedy of Boundaries Between Mother and Daughter
Susan Sarandon steals the show in writer-director Lorene Scafaria's film, The Meddler. Sarandon stars as Marnie, a neurotic New Yorker transposed to Los Angeles in order to be close to her daughter, Lori (Rose Byrne). Only for Lori, mom has...
May 10, 2016 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 25
Because their son (Topher Grace) and his fiancée (Amanda Seyfried) have lied to the bride's ultraconservative mother (Susan Sarandon), the groom's long-divorced parents (Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton) are compelled to
Apr 26, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips: April 18
Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he's concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts
Apr 18, 2013 4:09 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Ride of Their Lives?
As director Ridley Scott mentions in his commentary for the new Blu-ray release of Thelma & Louise: "I wanted to do a people-driven story." Scott had already made a mark with two of the most significant science-fiction films of the 1980s, Blade..
Feb 15, 2011 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Star Trek
Call me old school, but Uhura has no business kissing Mr. Spock and Spock has no business
May 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 4 Comments