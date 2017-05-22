Susan Wiedmeyer
45 Games in, the Brewers are in First Place: It has Happened Before, but it’s Never Ended Well
Forty-five games into the 2017 season, the Milwaukee Brewersare alone in first place in the NL Central. This is the sixth time in franchisehistory that the team has held a part of first place at this arbitrary,almost-one-third-of-the-way p.. more
May 22, 2017 7:28 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
In Tandem’s ‘Carnival’ a Delightful Three-Ring Circus
Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Love Prevails in ‘I Do! I Do!’
In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
I Do! (Acacia) I Do!
Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more
Jul 13, 2016 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Delightful ‘Mikado’
Even those who are not enamored of Gilbert and Sullivan’s brand of Anglophile musical theater may find Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s new production of The Mikado a complete delight from beginning to end. more
Mar 23, 2015 9:55 AM Steve Spice Theater
Dorothy and Toto come to Milwaukee
Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more
Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s Intimate ‘Candide’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Singing the Praises of Susan Wiedmeyer
When I'm onstage, I listen. I try to hear the dialogue and music as if it were the first The Pirates of Penzance ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Brittney Skrabanek Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Bottomless Pit w/ Black Helicopter and Wereworm
After nearly two decades together, the Chicago indie-rock band Silkworm disbanded in the wake of a 2005 car accident that killed drummer Michael Dahlquist, but members Andy Cohen and Tim Midgett soon formed a new quartet, Bottomless Pit more
Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee