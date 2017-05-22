RSS

Susan Wiedmeyer

parker.jpg.jpe

Forty-five games into the 2017 season, the Milwaukee Brewersare alone in first place in the NL Central. This is the sixth time in franchisehistory that the team has held a part of first place at this arbitrary,almost-one-third-of-the-way p.. more

May 22, 2017 7:28 PM Brew Crew Confidential

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Theater

theatrereview_acacia_a_bylauraheise.jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre Company’s current production of I Do! I Do!, we are once again reminded that, regardless of the gender match ups, relationships are complex, partners change over time and if love prevails throughout then little else matter... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

acacia i do i do.jpg.jpe

Laura Heise

Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ enduring musical I Do! I Do! is a remarkably exhaustive musical exploration of fifty years in the life of two people. Next Month, Acacia Theatre presents a staging of the fifty-year-old two-person musical. It may only.. more

Jul 13, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_motthemikado_markfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Even those who are not enamored of Gilbert and Sullivan’s brand of Anglophile musical theater may find Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s new production of The Mikado a complete delight from beginning to end. more

Mar 23, 2015 9:55 AM Theater

theater_thewizardofoz.jpg.jpe

Photo from skylightmusictheatre.org

Adapted in 1987 for the Royal Shakespeare Company, John Kane’s The Wizard of Oz closely resembles the film and L. Frank Baum’s novel in terms of storytelling. Skylight Music Theatre brings this version to Milwaukee with all of the 1939 movi... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:34 PM Theater

classical pre.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Classical Music

blogimage13656.jpe

When I'm onstage, I listen. I try to hear the dialogue and music as if it were the first The Pirates of Penzance ,Off the Cuff more

Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blogimage12847.jpe

After nearly two decades together, the Chicago indie-rock band Silkworm disbanded in the wake of a 2005 car accident that killed drummer Michael Dahlquist, but members Andy Cohen and Tim Midgett soon formed a new quartet, Bottomless Pit more

Nov 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES