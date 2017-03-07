RSS

Sushi

Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more

Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Dining Out

Sushi is still widely regarded as an exotic delicacy inMilwaukee, but in 1990, when Fujiko Yamauchi began managing Koto, Milwaukee’sfirst Japanese restaurant, it was relatively unheard of. In 1993, Yamauchi moved on from Koto and took ove.. more

Jun 9, 2016 7:08 PM Around MKE

Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more

Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Sponsored Content

Photo by Lacey MuszynskiPotawatomiHotel and Casino has undergone a renaissance recently, spurred by the additionof its high-rise hotel with sweeping views of Milwaukee. (If you ever get achance to check out the luxe presidential suite and patio.. more

Feb 26, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more

Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Dining Out

China Buffet’s service is friendly, the atmosphere is warm and the focus is on an all-day buffet, which offers an ample variety of Chinese cuisine. more

Sep 22, 2015 10:29 PM Short Order

Going out to eat is great, you go somewhere and get servedfood of your choice with no preparation or clean up involved. The only downfallis that comes with a price. That price is usually high enough that many peoplelimit their restaurant trips .. more

Aug 20, 2015 8:03 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Around MKE

Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho are noodle soup meals that are showing up in the most surprising places. The ultra-trendy Ardent has a late-night weekend special more

Sep 2, 2014 9:17 PM Dining Preview

For the past five years Kiku has been one of Milwaukee’s favorite sushi restaurants. A frequent entry in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards, Kiku was voted Best Japanese Restaurant several times. Located on the b... more

May 21, 2014 2:00 AM Dining Preview

Oconomowoc's Theatre on Main is staging a production of The Producers that opens . . . on Valentine's Day . . . (really?) . . . YES. Valentine's Day. And it runs through March 2nd. The musical based on the classic 1968 Mel Brooks comedy makes its .. more

Dec 21, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

The menu at NaNa Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar (4511 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in Milwaukee County. The sushi list is normal enough but the entrées are cleverly organized. They are grouped by the sauces, from which you then more

Feb 13, 2013 4:48 PM Dining Preview

In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more

Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Sukiyabashi Jiro, the tiny sushi bar tucked into a Tokyo subway station, is a neatly framed mirror of its owner... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Fujiyama (2916 S. 108th St., West Allis, and 17395D W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield) provides two different Japanese dining experiences. During the tableside grill experience (a la Benihana), the chef runs the show. These tables are typically... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

So often it's the substance of things beyond the stage that make for a theatre experience. When I went out to see a show last night at the Alchemist it was snowing. Heavily. For various reasons I guess I decided to walk it to the theatre in wha.. more

Mar 3, 2012 8:45 PM Theater

I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more

Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Theater

Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more

Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

