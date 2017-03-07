Sushi
Sleek Surrounds and Asian Food at Buddha Lounge
Seldom has a restaurant name been more apt than Buddha Lounge. Industrial leather banquettes, cozy semicircular booths, plush padded bar stools and lots of twinkling light fixtures play off deep crimson walls and tablecloths; among all the ... more
Mar 7, 2017 3:07 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Izumi’s Fujiko Yamauchi is Milwaukee’s Sushi Sage
Sushi is still widely regarded as an exotic delicacy inMilwaukee, but in 1990, when Fujiko Yamauchi began managing Koto, Milwaukee’sfirst Japanese restaurant, it was relatively unheard of. In 1993, Yamauchi moved on from Koto and took ove.. more
Jun 9, 2016 7:08 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Meet the Chef: Rice n Roll Bistro
Executivechef: Tony KoraneekitWhatinspired you to become a chef?My aunt, who cooked for the royal family in Thailand, raisedme. Throughout my childhood, I always followed her to the kitchen and enjoyedwatching her cooking. From my memory, .. more
Apr 18, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Sponsored Content
RuYi Adds Sushi Bar
Photo by Lacey MuszynskiPotawatomiHotel and Casino has undergone a renaissance recently, spurred by the additionof its high-rise hotel with sweeping views of Milwaukee. (If you ever get achance to check out the luxe presidential suite and patio.. more
Feb 26, 2016 3:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where Thai and Sushi Come Together
Rice N Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:25 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Chinese Buffet in Mequon
China Buffet’s service is friendly, the atmosphere is warm and the focus is on an all-day buffet, which offers an ample variety of Chinese cuisine. more
Sep 22, 2015 10:29 PM Amanda Sullivan Short Order
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurant Deals For Every Day of the Week
Going out to eat is great, you go somewhere and get servedfood of your choice with no preparation or clean up involved. The only downfallis that comes with a price. That price is usually high enough that many peoplelimit their restaurant trips .. more
Aug 20, 2015 8:03 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Great Milwaukee Restaurants for Your Next Date Night
Dating is hard. First you have to find someone, then youboth have to find time in your busy schedules, and finally you have to find anactivity you can both agree on. Because everyone has to eat dinner ends upbeing the go to date night move. Now.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Around MKE
Osaka Little Japan
Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho are noodle soup meals that are showing up in the most surprising places. The ultra-trendy Ardent has a late-night weekend special more
Sep 2, 2014 9:17 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
A Local Favorite for Sushi
For the past five years Kiku has been one of Milwaukee’s favorite sushi restaurants. A frequent entry in the Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee Readers’ Choice Awards, Kiku was voted Best Japanese Restaurant several times. Located on the b... more
May 21, 2014 2:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Auditions for PRODUCERS with Theatre on Main
Oconomowoc's Theatre on Main is staging a production of The Producers that opens . . . on Valentine's Day . . . (really?) . . . YES. Valentine's Day. And it runs through March 2nd. The musical based on the classic 1968 Mel Brooks comedy makes its .. more
Dec 21, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Excellent Asian Value
The menu at NaNa Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar (4511 N. Oakland Ave.) is unique in Milwaukee County. The sushi list is normal enough but the entrées are cleverly organized. They are grouped by the sauces, from which you then more
Feb 13, 2013 4:48 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Third Ward's Stellar Kanpai
In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sake Tumi Stands Out From the Crowd
Situated on the block of Milwaukee Street between Wisconsin and Mason, part of a thriving scene of bars and restaurants, is Sake Tumi. The centerpiece of the restaurant is a long sushi bar that dominates the dining area. Sake Tumi's origina... more
Jun 7, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Sukiyabashi Jiro, the tiny sushi bar tucked into a Tokyo subway station, is a neatly framed mirror of its owner... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Fujiyama's Hard-to-Find Sushi
Fujiyama (2916 S. 108th St., West Allis, and 17395D W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield) provides two different Japanese dining experiences. During the tableside grill experience (a la Benihana), the chef runs the show. These tables are typically... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Before And Beyond the Stage
So often it's the substance of things beyond the stage that make for a theatre experience. When I went out to see a show last night at the Alchemist it was snowing. Heavily. For various reasons I guess I decided to walk it to the theatre in wha.. more
Mar 3, 2012 8:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Loss of Rose Pickering
I realize I’d only been covering theatre for a fraction of the 35 years that Rose Pickering was with the Rep, but I will miss her a great deal every time I go to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre.It’s so difficult to know what to say . . . she w.. more
Nov 26, 2011 11:45 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Young Frankenstein
Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more
Nov 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History
The Haggerty Museum’s “The Black Panthers: Making Sense of History” exhibit presents more than 40 prints from the 1960s and ’70s by award-winning photographer Stephen Shames. Shames, at the time enrolled as a student at the more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee