Suspension

Like all tight-knit communities, it doesn't take much to whip Milwaukee into a frenzy, but lately the city has seemed even more frenzy-prone than usual, following news of Alterra's name change, Pizza Man's reopening and, most prominently, Ryan Bra.. more

Aug 1, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more

Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Around MKE

In the end, history will show that Ryan Braun was guilty. Unambiguously guilty. The evidence was apparently so stacked against the Brewers' star outfielder that when MLB handed down a 65-game suspension to Braun today, he didn't even contest it. A.. more

Jul 23, 2013 2:00 AM Around MKE

Tony Bosch: A Face You Can Trust

The Milwaukee Brewers claimed one of their most exciting victories of the season last night thanks to a 10th inning Yunieski Betancourt walkoff double and some truly spectacular base running from Ca,Sports more

Jun 5, 2013 12:25 AM More Sports

With Frank in New York visiting family, only one of the Observers had a firsthand look at another rough week for the Brewers. But some familiar sights appeared along the road back East... more

May 22, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

On the baseball field the meaning is obvious. Now that Ryan Braun has won his appeal of a positive drug-test finding and avoided a 50-game suspension, the Brewers are absolute favorites to repeat as National League Central champions... more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its inception... more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Collections of Colonies of Bees Erupts Milwaukee’sinstrumental post-rock quart Unmap ,Music Feature more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 7 Comments

But its backlog of maintenance and repair projectsis even worse. The problem is so thorny, in fact, that ajust-released Milwaukee County Department of Audit report on the park systemcould only estimate how much is needed to plug the hole. ... more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

