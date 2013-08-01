Suspension
This Week on The Disclaimer: Overreacting to Colectivo and Ryan Braun
Like all tight-knit communities, it doesn't take much to whip Milwaukee into a frenzy, but lately the city has seemed even more frenzy-prone than usual, following news of Alterra's name change, Pizza Man's reopening and, most prominently, Ryan Bra.. more
Aug 1, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
"The Real Victim Here is Aaron Rodgers"
It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more
Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The Vaguely Silver Lining: Six Reasons Why Ryan Braun's Suspension Isn't All That Bad
In the end, history will show that Ryan Braun was guilty. Unambiguously guilty. The evidence was apparently so stacked against the Brewers' star outfielder that when MLB handed down a 65-game suspension to Braun today, he didn't even contest it. A.. more
Jul 23, 2013 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Five Reasons Brewers Fans Shouldn’t Lose Sleep Over ESPN’s Latest Braun/ Biogenesis Reports
The Milwaukee Brewers claimed one of their most exciting victories of the season last night thanks to a 10th inning Yunieski Betancourt walkoff double and some truly spectacular base running from Ca,Sports more
Jun 5, 2013 12:25 AM Evan Rytlewski More Sports
Some Things Seem Erie-ly Familiar
With Frank in New York visiting family, only one of the Observers had a firsthand look at another rough week for the Brewers. But some familiar sights appeared along the road back East... more
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Innocent Bystanders Want to Know
Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Cleared, But Not Cleared Up
On the baseball field the meaning is obvious. Now that Ryan Braun has won his appeal of a positive drug-test finding and avoided a 50-game suspension, the Brewers are absolute favorites to repeat as National League Central champions... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
No Reason to Suspend 2012 Hopes
Even during a winter that's been far from bitter, the words sound so sweet: “Pitchers and catchers report...” When the Brewers start gathering in Arizona this weekend, they'll have plenty of reasons to be confident: the experience.. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its inception... more
Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
10 Stories That Shaped Milwaukee Music in 2009
Collections of Colonies of Bees Erupts Milwaukee’sinstrumental post-rock quart Unmap ,Music Feature more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 7 Comments
Missed Opportunities to Save Milwaukee County Parks
But its backlog of maintenance and repair projectsis even worse. The problem is so thorny, in fact, that ajust-released Milwaukee County Department of Audit report on the park systemcould only estimate how much is needed to plug the hole. ... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments