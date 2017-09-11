RSS

Sustainability

Brew City Light Photography

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

No group is more eclectic, diverse, or energetic in terms of its approach to their craft and their musical stylings than New Age Narcissism.  New Age Narcissism is a collective of musicians with a true passion for cultivating their uniqueness as p.. more

Sep 9, 2016 2:22 PM Sponsored Content

Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more

Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Sponsored Content

Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more

Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Sponsored Content

Milwaukee's Rock The Green launched in 2011 with the goal of providing a cleaner, more sustainable model for music festivals. The festival took several years off after losing its title sponsorship, but this year it'll return to a new location, Ree.. more

Jul 18, 2016 1:30 PM On Music

Lakefront Brewerypicked up a Good Food Award for thefourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, aBelgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops. The recipe was developed in coll.. more

Jan 27, 2016 3:52 PM Around MKE

There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more

Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Around MKE

At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more

Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM News Features 33 Comments

Celebrate Fair Trade Day on Saturday, May 10, by participating in the seventh annual Greater Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will take more

May 9, 2014 3:35 AM Expresso

Milwaukee could create jobs and help the environment by viewing the city’s trash as a valuable resource and a new recycling facility as a way to spur economic more

Jul 24, 2013 1:29 AM News Features

Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more

Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM News Features

Soon after his election in 2004, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett assembled a Green Team to study and recommend improvements... more

Sep 12, 2012 4:34 PM News Features

When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more

Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As a climax to the Milwaukee Art Museum's spring 2010 installation entitled "To Speculate Darkly" by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, "The Dave Project" brings forth five interactive workshops to Milwaukee residents with an astound more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

I am 60 years old and have been married for 37 years. My wife and I have incorporated anal sex into our lovemaking. We both give and receive. She will use large dildos on me, and she will also use a strap-on (pegging). Usually, once she fin... more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 6 Comments

Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Out” upon its original release, it’s difficult to think of Alice Cooper without remembering his cameo appearance as the benevolent American history teacher more

Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A certain degree of compassion is inherent in individuals living a green life. Living green means that you care about something, whether it’s social, environmental or both. On the other hand, compassion is not always the motivator when a corp.. more

Jul 22, 2010 8:44 PM Health & Wellness

