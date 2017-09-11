Sustainability
Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
New Age Narcissism Set to Energize Rock the Green Pedal Power Stage
No group is more eclectic, diverse, or energetic in terms of its approach to their craft and their musical stylings than New Age Narcissism. New Age Narcissism is a collective of musicians with a true passion for cultivating their uniqueness as p.. more
Sep 9, 2016 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Rock the Green Announces Headliners in New Video
Eco-friendly music festival Rock the Green recently releaseda video showcasing its headlining acts. The video, which pulls highlights frompast festivals, shows what the festival is all about: great music,sustainability and good times.Roc.. more
Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Rock the Green Promotes Sustainability Through Music
Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more
Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Lord Huron, Robert Delong and Best Coast to Headline 2016's Rock The Green
Milwaukee's Rock The Green launched in 2011 with the goal of providing a cleaner, more sustainable model for music festivals. The festival took several years off after losing its title sponsorship, but this year it'll return to a new location, Ree.. more
Jul 18, 2016 1:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lakefront Brewery's Growing Power Ale Honored at 6th Annual Good Food Awards
Lakefront Brewerypicked up a Good Food Award for thefourth straight year. This year’s winner is Growing Power Farmhouse Pale Ale, aBelgian-style beer made with organic barley and organic hops. The recipe was developed in coll.. more
Jan 27, 2016 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Bublr Bikes Stations Rolling Into UWM
There will come a day when Milwaukeeans forget what it was like before the ubiquity of Bublr's big bubbly blue bikes. Bublr Bikes plans on expanding its service to a myriad of new locations throughout the Milwaukee area in the not-to-distant futur.. more
Sep 14, 2015 5:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
We Energies’ War on Its Solar Customers
At the very moment solar energy is becoming an affordable, realistic option for homeowners and businesses, the state’s largest utility, We Energies, is attempting to strike a fatal blow to this emerging industry more
Aug 27, 2014 2:05 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Issue of the Week: Join Milwaukee’s Fair Trade Crawl on Saturday
Celebrate Fair Trade Day on Saturday, May 10, by participating in the seventh annual Greater Milwaukee Fair Trade Crawl from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will take more
May 9, 2014 3:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
There’s Gold in That Garbage
Milwaukee could create jobs and help the environment by viewing the city’s trash as a valuable resource and a new recycling facility as a way to spur economic more
Jul 24, 2013 1:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Earth Day 2013
Milwaukeeans have been shivering and wet this past week, so it’s easy to believe that our soggy, cold April means that global warming or climate change isn’t a serious threat.But unfortunately it is. more
Apr 16, 2013 11:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sustainable Milwaukee
Soon after his election in 2004, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett assembled a Green Team to study and recommend improvements... more
Sep 12, 2012 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features
So How Does Fair Trade Benefit Us All?
When is a cup of coffee more than just a cup of coffee? When it's produced according to fair trade standards... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Watch for ‘Christmas TV Companion’ at Boswell
Among its many joys, December ushers in a wide variety of new and classic holiday TV specials. Joanna Wilson captures the spirit of these seasonal shows in her new book, The Christmas TV Companion: A Guide to Cult Classics, Strange Specials... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Various Artists
The previous volume in this series of funky soul gospel compilations included Milwaukee's Masonic Wonders among its anthologized acts. The second volume carries a Wisconsin connection as well. Two of Good God! Born Again Funk's more traditi... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Call Me Lightning w/ Yakuza and Cyborg Fortress
The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dave Project
As a climax to the Milwaukee Art Museum's spring 2010 installation entitled "To Speculate Darkly" by Chicago-based artist Theaster Gates, "The Dave Project" brings forth five interactive workshops to Milwaukee residents with an astound more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz Visual Arts
Anal Sex and Erectile Dysfunction
I am 60 years old and have been married for 37 years. My wife and I have incorporated anal sex into our lovemaking. We both give and receive. She will use large dildos on me, and she will also use a strap-on (pegging). Usually, once she fin... more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 6 Comments
Alice Cooper w/ Brent James & The Contraband
Especially for younger listeners who weren’t around to hear “School’s Out” upon its original release, it’s difficult to think of Alice Cooper without remembering his cameo appearance as the benevolent American history teacher more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Compassionate Side of Green Living
A certain degree of compassion is inherent in individuals living a green life. Living green means that you care about something, whether it’s social, environmental or both. On the other hand, compassion is not always the motivator when a corp.. more
Jul 22, 2010 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness