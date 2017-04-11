Suzan Fete
The Magical Realism of Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Violet Hour'
Richard Greenberg’s The Violet Hour graces the stage of Renaissance Theaterworks with a profound yet playful exploration of 20th-century history, the power structures of relationships and the nature of time itself. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:30 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly Week of April 6, 2017
Renaissance Theaterworks concludes their season with the quirky comedy The Violet Hour, while Boozy Bard Productions, Marquette Theater, All In Productions, the SMPAC and the Marcus Center present one-man shows and plays of their own. Class... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Failed Defense of Innocence
Under Suzan Fete’s direction, John Pielmeier’s Agnes of God shines as a detailed psychological portrait of three women in a life-altering situation. more
Jan 25, 2016 9:43 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks’ New Program
Renaissance Theaterworks is excited to kick off a new playwriting initiative called Brink! with the debuts of The Griots by Gwendolyn Rice and Janet Burroway’s Parts of Speech. Created by RTW’s Artistic Associate Mallory Metoxen, Brink! is ... more
Aug 14, 2014 5:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee actors perform in South Africa
“Incredible experience,” says Suzan Fete. “I saw monkey gland sauce on the menu!” Fete, of Renaissance Theaterworks, ran across the sauce in South Africa, while on tour with Renaissance’s Brandy Kline and Marti Gobel, the producing ar... more
Oct 29, 2013 11:45 PM Willy Thorn A&E Feature
Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Belle of Amherst'
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its 21st season with William Luce’s one-woman show The Belle of Amherst, a close psychological study of Emily Dickinson. Actress Jenny Wanasek takes us through many events from the poet’s life, beginning with ... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:21 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Jenny Wanasek as Emily Dickinson
Emily Dickinson lived to age 56. After her death, she became an extremely influential figure in American literary circles. During her lifetime, however, she had less than a dozen poems published and never really knew what kind of a mark she... more
Oct 13, 2013 9:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Lonely Road to Mecca
The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more
Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Core of the Human Endeavor
Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more
Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance Turns 20
Jennifer Rupp and Suzan Fete are two of the five founding members of Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway). This year, RTW celebrates 20 years of great drama... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff