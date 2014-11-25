RSS

Suzanne Collins

film_mockingjay_thehungergames_part 1_photocreditmurrayclose.jpg.jpe

Murray Close

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Film Reviews

Having split the final installment of Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster trilogy into two parts, this third film in the series takes viewers to the halfway point of Collins’ 27-chapter novel. Positioned as a windup to the climactic finale to be r... more

Nov 18, 2014 9:12 PM Film Clips

blogimage18105.jpe

Move over Twilight Saga. Suzanne Collins' young adult trilogy, The Hunger Games, has won a wide audience... more

Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES