RSS

Suzanne Garr

The Delafield Arts Center (DAC) celebrates Executive DirectorTerrance Coffman’s "First Invitational Exhibition" through June 14  With amission to create, cultivate andcollaborate while also being an artist’s incubator in the community, the Arts.. more

May 28, 2013 1:06 AM Visual Arts

Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many.. more

Nov 18, 2011 3:41 PM Visual Arts

blogimage9295.jpe

This is classicprogressive-fueled power metal in the vein of Fates Warning, Blind Guardia The CalmBefore… ,CD Reviews more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage7584.jpe

Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. At each event, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to ... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES