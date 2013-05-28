Suzanne Garr
Delafield Arts Center Promotes Creativity & Community
The Delafield Arts Center (DAC) celebrates Executive DirectorTerrance Coffman’s "First Invitational Exhibition" through June 14 With amission to create, cultivate andcollaborate while also being an artist’s incubator in the community, the Arts.. more
May 28, 2013 1:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Photographer Suzanne Garr @ Change the Truth, Uganda
Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many.. more
Nov 18, 2011 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
HEDDA
This is classicprogressive-fueled power metal in the vein of Fates Warning, Blind Guardia The CalmBefore… ,CD Reviews more
Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. At each event, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to ... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee