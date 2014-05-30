Suzanne
The Wisdom of Leonard Cohen
One of the most articulate people in music, Leonard Cohen is a genuine rather than a pretend poet. And unlike most rock stars, he has no trouble being apt, interesting and wise. The triple threat makes Leonard Cohen on Leonard Cohen: Inter... more
May 30, 2014 2:16 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
Songs of Leonard Cohen
Leonard Cohen emerged as a recording artist in the 1960s, but even then, he seemed to be in but not of his era. The memorable songs he authored in those years, including “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and “Sisters of Mercy more
Mar 12, 2013 12:42 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Nov 28, 2007