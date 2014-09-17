RSS
Swallow The Anchor
Twin Brother’s Album of Acceptance
For more than half a decade, singer-guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson played together in Jackraasch, a local group that specialized in the kind of bread-and-butter, guitar-based indie-rock that, as their bad luck would have it,... more
Sep 17, 2014 12:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Twin Brother Channel Otis Redding on "Way To Be"
In their brief time together, Twin Brother have emerged as one of Milwaukee's savviest folk-rock bands, crafting inventive songs that resist both the easy sad-sack tropes of many indie singer-songwriters and the false stomp-and-clap pomp of their .. more
Jul 21, 2014 8:49 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
