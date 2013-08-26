Sweden
Truckfighters w/ Chief @ Cactus Club
The Cactus Club was packed on Sunday night for a well-anticipated show by Swedish fuzz power masters Truckfighters. Following a solid performance from the local metal trio Chief, whose classic-sounding heavy more
Aug 26, 2013 3:37 PM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
The Flower Kings
After a five-year hiatus during which members of The Flower Kings pursued outside projects, the Swedish proggers return with the long-awaited Banks of Eden. A beautiful-sounding album with all of the band's signatures—symphonic flourishes, ... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Next Act Pay What You Can Moved
A little over an hour ago, I got an announcement from Next Act Theatre's Matt Kemple. Evidently due to a scheduling conflict, the Pay What You Can night for One Time has been moved to April 24th at 7:30pm. Normally a Monday night thing, PWYC ha.. more
Apr 17, 2012 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sweden’s Male Breast-feeding
Improbably Successful Pickup Line: InSeptember, school officials in Australia's Queenslan Aftonbladet ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
High Energy: the Stackner's Fire On The Bayou
It was with something of a heavy heart that I went to the Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret for Fire On The Bayou. It had been a very busy few weeks, with something like 14 openings in 3 weeks. It’s difficult to describe the feeling when going to .. more
Mar 8, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Arrival (ABBA Tribute Group)
The Swedish disco band ABBA has shown surprising longevity, and with the upcoming big-budget film version of the ABBA musical Mama Mia!, ABBA-mania doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon. The original band has no plans to reunite, but th... more
Jul 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments