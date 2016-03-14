Sweet Water Organics
Microsoft Was Right to Close Lionhead (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twenty-One)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Mar 14, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Shop Local This Holiday Season
Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Urban Farming Continues to Grow in Milwaukee
A new player has emerged on Milwaukee’s urban farming scene: Future Roots Farm has joined the ranks of fellow urban farmers like Growing Power, Sweet Water Organics and Central Greens. more
May 26, 2015 8:08 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
Open House at Future Roots Aquaponics Farm
Nobody feels the effects of extremeweather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite likeWisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and findingsolutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a .. more
Mar 11, 2015 10:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Urban Farming With Milwaukee’s Central Greens
Milwaukee’s newest urban farm, Central Greens, opened in March 2013 and has been providing the Milwaukee metro area with wonderful fresh herbs, greens and fish. Like their fellow local urban farmers more
Jan 10, 2014 1:36 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Sweet Water Organics Initiates ReciproCity
Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more
Jan 4, 2013 5:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Creating the Wedding of Your Dreams
Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes A&E Feature
Green Dancing
The moral of the folk tale that gives this dance its name is that a community can do what no one person can accomplish alone. Stone Soup is a unified dance created and performed by the resident members of the Danceworks Performance Company ... more
May 1, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Danceworks' Magical 'Stone Soup'
Stone Soup, a Danceworks Performance Company premiere (April 28-May 1), takes its title from a folk legend of soldiers playing a trick on stingy villagers who refuse them food and shelter. The soldiers take an ordinary stone and claim that ... more
Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
James Godsil, Co-Founder, Sweet Water Organics
A true entrepreneur is a visionary who can see beyond the conventional wisdom and turn a vision into a reality. Jim Godsil is such a person, a man who has been one of the pioneers in urban agriculture in Milwaukee. He had the vision to see ... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused syn... more
Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Bobcats
Sure, the New Jersey Nets haven’t had a win all season, but that didn’t make the Bucks’ victory over them Wednesday night any less sweet. Tonight the team hopes to build on the momentum with a 7:30 p.m. home game against the lackluster C more
Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee