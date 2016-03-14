RSS

Sweet Water Organics

Mar 14, 2016 2:03 PM Video Games are Dumb

Photo by Michael Goeltzer

Unique, handcrafted gift items from numerous local artists will be available for purchase at Hover Craft in the Pritzlaff Building, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Permanent Baggage and the Pfister Hotel. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:45 PM Visual Arts

eatdrink_futureroots_photobycolewenzel.jpg.jpe

Photo by Cole Wenzel

A new player has emerged on Milwaukee’s urban farming scene: Future Roots Farm has joined the ranks of fellow urban farmers like Growing Power, Sweet Water Organics and Central Greens. more

May 26, 2015 8:08 PM Eat/Drink

aroundmke_futurerootsaquaponicsfarm.jpg.jpe

Nobody feels the effects of extremeweather such as drought, flooding and above-normal temperatures quite likeWisconsin farmers. Though accustomed to skillfully adapting and findingsolutions when the unpredictable occurs, climate change poses a .. more

Mar 11, 2015 10:35 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s newest urban farm, Central Greens, opened in March 2013 and has been providing the Milwaukee metro area with wonderful fresh herbs, greens and fish. Like their fellow local urban farmers more

Jan 10, 2014 1:36 AM Dining Preview

Bay View’s Sweet Water Organics, a leader in urbanagriculture, will be expanding to house anexperimental art/cultural space directly inside the facility that already growshydroponic crops. By naming thecultural undertaking ReciproCITY, Sweet W.. more

Jan 4, 2013 5:05 AM Visual Arts

Choosing a venue for a wedding can be a tough decision. It has to be special in some way, whether it reflects the bride and groom's values and beliefs or just offers a great view. Many newly engaged couples find the process exhausting... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

The moral of the folk tale that gives this dance its name is that a community can do what no one person can accomplish alone. Stone Soup is a unified dance created and performed by the resident members of the Danceworks Performance Company ... more

May 1, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Stone Soup, a Danceworks Performance Company premiere (April 28-May 1), takes its title from a folk legend of soldiers playing a trick on stingy villagers who refuse them food and shelter. The soldiers take an ordinary stone and claim that ... more

Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

A true entrepreneur is a visionary who can see beyond the conventional wisdom and turn a vision into a reality. Jim Godsil is such a person, a man who has been one of the pioneers in urban agriculture in Milwaukee. He had the vision to see ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010 2 Comments

Though Michael Angelakos began Passion Pit as a solo project, writing songs for his girlfriend in his dorm room at Boston’s Emerson College, a lineup of Berklee College of Music students formed around him, and within a year the enthused syn... more

Jun 24, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Sure, the New Jersey Nets haven’t had a win all season, but that didn’t make the Bucks’ victory over them Wednesday night any less sweet. Tonight the team hopes to build on the momentum with a 7:30 p.m. home game against the lackluster C more

Nov 20, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

