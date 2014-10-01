RSS

Sweetest Swing In Baseball

Old Town Serbian GourmetHouse is still open, despite a plethora of road construction obstructing manyroutes into the Lincoln Village neighborhood on Milwaukee’s near South Side.One of the city’s favorite restaurants since the early 1970s, Old T.. more

Oct 1, 2014 3:36 PM Around MKE

Nextmonth, Potowatomi Hotel & Casino plays host to an extended run of anoff-Broadway show for the first time. It’s kind of an interesting milestone forthe Northern Lights Theater. The theater has been around for a long time. Inover 10 years of.. more

Sep 27, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

Sep 26, 2014 8:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee Film Festival

At this year’s MilwaukeeFilm Festival, it’s a short walk from the Sept. 25 opening night film to theopening night party. Screening at the Oriental Landmark Theatre, 1971 is adocumentary about the Edward Snowdens of the analogue era—a group of a.. more

Sep 11, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

Earlynext month, the Falls Patio Players present Agatha Christie’s AMurder Is Announced. The Leslie Darbon adaptation of the 1950 crimenovel features the beloved Miss Marple in a cozy residential setting. It wasChristie’s 50th book. It was qui.. more

Sep 9, 2014 9:10 AM Theater

Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Daily Dose

TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more

Jul 30, 2014 10:04 AM Theater

It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more

May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

