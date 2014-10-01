Sweetest Swing In Baseball
Old Town Open for Business
Old Town Serbian GourmetHouse is still open, despite a plethora of road construction obstructing manyroutes into the Lincoln Village neighborhood on Milwaukee's near South Side.One of the city's favorite restaurants since the early 1970s, Old T.. more
Oct 1, 2014 3:36 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
John McGivern's Last Time in Shear Madness
John McGivern’s Last Time in Shear Madness
The Making of Gone With the Wind
Sep 26, 2014 8:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Film's Opening Night
The Making of Gone With the Wind
A Murder Is Announced In Menomonee Falls
Milwaukee Film’s Opening Night
Milwaukee Gets Another Chance to Debate We Energies' Attack on Solar
Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Hansel And Gretel At a Farmer's Market and More Animal Farm
A Murder Is Announced In Menomonee Falls
Earlynext month, the Falls Patio Players present Agatha Christie’s AMurder Is Announced. The Leslie Darbon adaptation of the 1950 crimenovel features the beloved Miss Marple in a cozy residential setting. It wasChristie’s 50th book. It was qui.. more
Sep 9, 2014 9:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Gets Another Chance to Debate We Energies’ Attack on Solar
Sep 3, 2014 4:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Hansel And Gretel At a Farmer’s Market and More Animal Farm
TheQuasimondo Physical Theatre roundsout the summer with a few live outdoor performances this month. Included on theschedule for the irreverent group are a couple of performances of shows theyhave mounted elsewhere before.Hansel & Gretel: A Ca.. more
Jul 30, 2014 10:04 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Sweetest Swing in Baseball
It’s an unlikely premise for a comedy: A charismatic artist ends up in a psych ward after a notably bad gallery show, having attempted suicide. When she realizes that her health insurance won’t allow her to stay in the hospital for more
May 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dark Comedy in Milwaukee Chamber’s ‘Sweetest Swing in Baseball’
Theater, like any art form, is a matter of context. Mary MacDonald Kerr is a great local actress, so placing her on the stage in a prominent role is always a good idea. Placing her on the stage as a struggling artist in a large city is a pa... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater