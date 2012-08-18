The Swell Season
Shadows of Theatre Fatigue In Spring Green
Spring Green is as charming as ever in late summer. My wife and I find ourselves here again after a one year absence. Our first evening of the weekend is an indoor showShakespeare’s Will. Going to the American Player’s Theatre to see a show indo.. more
Aug 18, 2012 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Swell Season
In an Academy Awards musical moment that ranks with Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance or Three 6 Mafia’s unlikely win for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” the 2007 best original song Oscar went to singer-s more
Nov 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Swell Season @ The Riverside Theater
Much of thecrowd at last night’s sold-out Swell Season show was lured by one song:“Falling Slowly,” the endearingly modest ballad that the duo of Glen Hansardand Marketa Irglova memorably performed during the Academy Awards (and forwhich they t... more
May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Swell Season
In an Academy Awards musical moment that ranks with Elliott Smith’s “Miss Misery” performance or Three 6 Mafia’s unlikely win for “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” this year’s Best Original Song award went to singer-songwriters Glen Hansard and Ma... more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 8 - May 14
DeVotchKa,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments
MUST SEE CINEMA - The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward
This week's MUST SEE CINEMA film comes to us on DVD, since the new offerings in cinema bring us very little to salivate over.I have yet to see the critically lauded, yet little seen, second film from Andrew Dominik, whose debut film was the Austr.. more
Mar 7, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
Once
Most films aboutmusicians have such overly determined narratives that they might aswell Once, ,CD Reviews more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews 2 Comments