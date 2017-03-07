RSS

The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Kelly Coffee and Don Russell. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:22 AM Spring Drink Guide

Spring is the season of fish frys in Milwaukee. Here are 10 spots around the Milwaukee area serving classic versions. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:07 PM Dining Out

Chili season is in full swing. The weather has turned blustery and football has taken over Sundays. Many people cook chili at home, but like all comfort food, sometimes it just tastes best when it's cooked for you. Here are 10 of the best p... more

Oct 13, 2016 10:38 AM Brew City Booze

Milwaukee has a long tradition of speakeasies and speakeasy-style establishments. Here are a few of the best. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:09 PM Fall Drinks Guide 1 Comments

The location of the Swingin’ Door Exchange (219 E. Michigan St.) has been a part of Milwaukee history since the 19th century and offers unpretentious, homey fare—some of the best Downtown. more

Sep 6, 2016 2:45 PM Eat/Drink

Jun 9, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

In his forward for Bound to Last, Ray Bradbury recalls the aunt who lent him an Edgar Allan Poe collection and the enormous influence it had on his vocation as a writer. Most of the essayists gathered in this slender volume are of younger g... more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Books

