Switchfoot

The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Album Reviews

Switchfoot's name derives from surfing jargon, but that's about where their relationship to The Beach Boys or Jack Johnson ends. The San Diego group has been knocking about since 1997, growing from a three-person lineup with a rawer... more

Jul 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For its fifth year, FM 102.1's annual holiday Big Snow Show concert has expanded to two nights, the station announced this morning. Headlining the first night, on Monday, Dec. 13, is the trumpet-sounding Sacramento alternative band Cake. Also on t.. more

Oct 25, 2010 1:04 PM On Music

With Joaquin Phoenix busy doing his fake crazy-rapper routine, local Wisconsin Area Music Industry award winner and Americana enthusiast Liam Ford picks up the slack, playing Johnny Cash tonight during a tribute concert that pairs him with ... more

Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

