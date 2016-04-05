RSS
Sword
This Week in Milwaukee: April 7-13
April brings a “Parks and Rec” alum, a goth icon, a local favorite son and Jay Leno to Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2016 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Oscar Worthy Actress
At her saddest, the voice of Edith Piaf was sorrow itself, intimating that love is a state of unsatisfiable yearning and life is melancholy without end. When she was ebullient, however, Piaf was a bolt of electricity. She was France’s analog to B.. more
Dec 17, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Sword
The Rave, 8 p.m. Like their cohorts Witchcraft, The Sword represent a new school of doom m Gabriel ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments
