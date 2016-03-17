RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of polite conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're eulogizing another pointless use of perfectly good grant money: The Spot 4MKE. Never heard of it? .. more

Mar 17, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Off the Cuff interviews Jeff Fitzsimmons of Custom Reality Services, one of the creators of the Sundance- and (soon) SXSW-tested Across the Line, a virtual reality “documentary hybrid” that transports audiences into the perspective of a ... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:56 PM Off the Cuff

There’s really nothing else quite like E3. Sure, Comic Con and South By Southwest’s announcements might have more mainstream appeal. But for video game fans, E3 is a three day holiday of back to back surprises and reveals.. It’s where hopes are re.. more

Jun 22, 2015 3:27 PM Video Games are Dumb

Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more

May 7, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture roundtable with the station's Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're being buzzkills about a grassroots effort to bring Pabst Blue Ribbon home to Milwaukee. The feel-good campa.. more

Mar 26, 2014 10:19 PM On Music

In the lead up to this year’s South by South Musicfestival in Austin, MilwaukeeHome’s plans to premiere a daylong stagespotlighting more than two dozen Milwaukee acts were invariably described withone of two words: “ambitious” or “overambiti.. more

Mar 18, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more

Feb 27, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

MilwaukeeHome’sambitious crowd-funding campaign to send 25 Milwaukee acts to Austin’s South BySouthwest music festival fell far short of its goal, raising just $4,120 of the$20,000 it sought, the Milwaukee Business Journal reported this week. T.. more

Feb 19, 2014 9:00 PM On Music

Next month 25 Milwaukee artists will head down to Austin to play a Milwaukee-themed stage at the South By Southwest music festival. On this week's episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're join.. more

Feb 5, 2014 10:50 PM On Music

Remember how Milwaukee more or less sat out Austin's South By Southwest music festival last year? Well this year it's making good in epic fashion. More than two dozen acts from the Milwaukee area will play the festival as part of a showcase organi.. more

Jan 22, 2014 4:00 AM On Music

While they get plenty of hype, people seem to find a lot of reasons to dismiss Wavves—the grungy California garage outfit led by Nathan Williams—portraying them as drunken louts whose rapid rise to notoriety must more

Mar 26, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

On this week's music-themed episode of The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss a recent OnMilwaukee.com opinion piece encouraging band.. more

Mar 21, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

It was only two or three years ago that Milwaukee musicians were flocking to Austin’s SXSW music festival in droves, if not in hopes of capturing a little bit of press or industry excitement then at least for the experience of playing a few memora.. more

Mar 11, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

Singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has kept close ties to Milwaukee since she left the city for New York in 2010, but a lot has changed since then, including her stage name, haircut and, to hear her tell it, her general outlook on music and life its.. more

Mar 30, 2012 5:00 PM On Music

It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Austin is well situated as the site for one of the world's most important music festivals. The weather is warm, the students are numerous and PBS's "Austin City Limits" called attention to its thriving outlaw country scene. But the South By... more

Mar 26, 2011 12:00 AM Books

If all you’re looking for is a quick lesson in kicking some ass, the Futen Dojo isn’t the martial arts school for you. The dojo, with locations on the East Side and in Bay View, offers training in Kobudo, the ancient martial arts of Japan. ... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

Wow. For an allegedly self-made multimillionaire plastics manufacturer who worships the free market, Ron Johnson really knows how to use government programs to his advantage. There’s a long list of government programs that have helped J.. more

Oct 19, 2010 7:45 PM Daily Dose

Carrot Top may be one of the most hated comedians of his generation, but you’ve got to give him credit for this: He’s in on the joke. The red-headed prop comic’s shtick relies heavily on self-deprecating humor, and he hasn’t been s more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SXSW, Kings Go Forth, Danger Mouse, Black Keys, Juniper Tar, Invade Rome, Group of the Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees. All photos by Matt Schwenke more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 12 Comments

