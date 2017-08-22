Sydnee B
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Lorde Fredd33, IshDARR, Elo, Skintay, Juiceboxxx
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Kaylee Crossfire, KDS, LeanBeatz, Ralphael
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Jul 20, 2017 2:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Various Artists
You've probably heard it, but you may not have known what to call it. Singing Milwaukee journalist Jim Hoehn calls it “trop rock,” as in tropical. Hoehn's enthusiasm has yielded his fourth compilation of bands from across the United States ... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Frank Lloyd Wright for the 21st Century
With his flowing cape, parson’s hat and mane of white hair, not to mention his thunderous denunciations of philistines wherever he found them (and he saw them everywhere), Frank Lloyd Wright sometimes resembled a 19th-century evangelist mor... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE