Sylvan Esso

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more

Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM On Music

Two months ago the electro-pop duo Sylvan Esso debuted their latest single, "Radio," a wallop of a song about defying the hivemind. Today they release the 12-inch version of the single, and with it comes a new B-side: "Kick Jump Twist," a most con.. more

Nov 18, 2016 3:25 PM On Music

National electro-pop favorites and friends of Milwaukee Sylvan Esso are preparing to release a new album next year, their follow-up to their widely loved 2014 album, and in the meantime they've got a new single to share called "Radio." It's got a .. more

Sep 1, 2016 1:51 PM On Music

Here's a tradition we can get behind: For the second year in a row, WMSE will release its own limited-edition Record Store Day release. Following a live Field Report 7-inch released last year, the local independent station will again partner with .. more

Mar 22, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Nick Sanborn has been making vibrant, structurally surprising electronic music as Made of Oak since well before teaming with singer Amelia Meath in Sylvan Esso, but it's only now that he's gotten around to releasing a proper EP with the project. P.. more

Nov 2, 2015 9:30 PM On Music

Milwaukee expat Nick Sanborn has been busy for the last couple of years as the producing half of festival-headlining favorites Sylvan Esso, but he's also continued producing on the side, recording under under his longtime solo moniker Made of Oak... more

Sep 17, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert

Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more

Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Concert Reviews

Pity the band that doesn’t realize it’s breaking up. When Nicholas Sanborn moved from Milwaukee to Durham, N.C., a few years back, he had every intention of more

Oct 7, 2014 10:26 PM Local Music

Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music s.. more

Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM On Music

Photo credit: Sara Bill

For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more

Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Concert Reviews

Marketed as a more intimate and accessible alternative to mass-spectacle music conferences like South by Southwest and CMJ, Milwaukee’s Yellow Phone Music Conference will return for a fourth year this fall more

Sep 2, 2014 7:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Good news for anybody who wasn't able to get a pair of tickets to Sylvan Esso's Friday, Sept. 5 Cactus Club show, and slightly less good news for people who already had them: The show has been moved to the Pabst Theater. That's a much less intimat.. more

Jul 21, 2014 7:26 PM On Music

Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more

Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

2014 is shaping up to be a banner year for debut albums from artists with Wisconsin ties that listeners can't help but fall completely in love with on first listen. First came last month's invigorating debut from Sylvan Esso, a duo featuring Milwa.. more

Jun 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

One of Bay View's great summer traditions, the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party will return for a seventh year on Saturday, June 28 from noon to 8 p.m. The block party on Potter Avenue has a history of pulling together big lineups of unique local sig.. more

May 15, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more

Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

