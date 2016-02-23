RSS

Sylvester Stallone

revenant.jpg.jpe

Predictions for winning films at the 2016 Academy Awards. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:50 PM Film

revenant.jpg.jpe

Jan 11, 2016 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

As revealed in the often-witty screenplay by writer John Michael McDonagh, Father James (Brendan Gleeson) is no ordinary Roman Catholic priest. A widower with a grown daughter, James is an empathetic, tolerant, enigmatic man threatened by a... more

Aug 14, 2014 5:37 PM Film Clips

47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more

Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Film Clips

Apparently every generation needs its own version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Jane Austen’s Jane Eyre and now Steven King’s Carrie. Or, Hollywood was hankering for Chloë Grace Moretz to get her own coming-of-age film, making ... more

Oct 16, 2013 12:18 AM Film Clips

blogimage12389.jpe

Deftly composed, with an ear for melody and a love of dance, the archly named Either/Orchestra plays jazz without irony or self-indulgence. On Mood Music for Time Travellers, their first album of new music in five years, the Orchestra explo... more

Oct 3, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES