RSS

Sylvia

katherineduffy-e1430522769523.jpg.jpe

In the past, Katherine Duffy has appeared onstage with the Milwaukee Rep and the Skylight Music Theatre. This month she’s playing a dog in Door County. Yes, late this summer, the actress is starring as the title character in a production of A.R... more

Aug 24, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

dance_milwaukeeballet2.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM Classical Music

dancepreview_ballet_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The annual performance by Milwaukee Ballet’s so-called second company, MBII, at the South Milwaukee Performing Art Center, has become a much-anticipated event. This year’s program opens with Chopiniana, the legendary one-act “pure ballet x9... more

Jan 13, 2015 9:05 PM Classical Music

I love theatre . . . I wouldn’t be reviewing shows if I didn’t. I go out with every intention of enjoying a show, but sometimes going out on a Saturday night feels more like work. And . . . as was the case with Next Act’s production of Sylvia . .. more

Nov 20, 2011 5:19 AM Theater

Humans have a strong desire to anthropomorphize pets. We let them into our homes and then try our best to relate to the kind of roommates we would probably avoid if they were humans. In the 1990s A.R. Gurney wrote a clever piece on the natu... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Hot Music: A humid, sun-drenched summer afternoon didn't deter a crowd from packing the “Sinkhole de My-Oh” concert held in the North Avenue parking lot for Chubby's Cheesesteaks, Sil's Drive-Thru and the Hotch-A-Do restaurant. To support t... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage7590.jpe

These installations celebrate the 20th anniversary of Milwaukee's RiverWalk and the 12th edition of RiverSculpture!, an organization devoted to reclaiming the MilwaukeeRiver for art. More than 75 artists have participated in the annual inst... more

Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES