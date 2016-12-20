Sylville Smith
DA Chisholm Made the Right Call on the Sylville Smith Shooting
Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
DA Chisholm Charges Heaggan-Brown in Sylville Smith Death
On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more
Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 8 Comments
Questions Surround Release of Police Officer-Involved Death Videos
“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Opposition Grows to City’s Public Safety Action Plan
The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more
Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Will More Cops Make Milwaukee Safer?
In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 22 Comments
Bring in the Feds
Evan Goyke, David Bowen, Wisconsin, Scott Walker, Brad Schimel, police involved shooting, MPD, Sylville Smith, Sherman Park, Loretta Lynch, Department of Justice, Milwaukee, Louis Fortis Editor/Publisher more
Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Sherman Park Uprising: What Happened? And What’s Next?
“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more
Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park Uprising
Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more
Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 62 Comments
Shepherd Express’ Response to the Sherman Park Uprising
We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday’s police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood. more
Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 27 Comments
Local Leaders’ Reactions to Sherman Park Unrest
Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
New Year's Eve 2011
Caffrey's (717 N. 16th St.) and Murphy's (1613 W. Wells St.) are teaming up for New Year's Eve 2011! All packages will start at 9pm. The Love Bird package is $20 and includes either 2 pitchers or 6 rails and 1 bottle of champagne. The House... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
MSO Sets Sail on a Sea of Sound
The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky’s (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky’s disastrous marriage and... more
Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music