RSS

Sylville Smith

chisholm_da.jpg.jpe

Although video footage doesn’t always answer every question about officer-involved fatal shootings, we believe that it’s better to release the footage quickly and no withhold this information from the public. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:29 PM Expresso 1 Comments

chisholm_da_444.jpg.jpe

On Thursday, Milwaukee County District Attorney charged former MPD officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown with one felony for fatally shooting Sylville Smith in the Sherman Park neighborhood in August.Here's the criminal complaint:STATE OF WISCONSIN, pla.. more

Dec 15, 2016 4:32 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

police-car-lights.jpg.jpe

“I am a firm believer in transparency and I say that generally videos should be released as soon as possible,” said civil rights attorney Jonathan Safran. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

bobdonovanmain.jpg.jpe

The draft of Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Action Plan, released two weeks after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith, has not yet had a public hearing and at least one influential Milwaukee Common Council member—Financ... more

Sep 6, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 2 Comments

milwaukeepolice.jpg.jpe

In the midst of a citywide conversion about reducing tension between the police and the community, the Milwaukee Common Council released its “Public Safety Action Plan,” which offers no new programs for actually improving police-communit... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 22 Comments

lorettalynch.jpg.jpe

Evan Goyke, David Bowen, Wisconsin, Scott Walker, Brad Schimel, police involved shooting, MPD, Sylville Smith, Sherman Park, Loretta Lynch, Department of Justice, Milwaukee, Louis Fortis Editor/Publisher more

Aug 30, 2016 2:46 PM Expresso 1 Comments

“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more

Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 12 Comments

reggie_e.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention Director Reggie Moore on the Sherman Park uprising and what’s next for Milwaukee. more

Aug 23, 2016 4:13 PM News Features 62 Comments

We at the Shepherd are distressed, saddened, angry and frustrated about Saturday’s police shooting of Sylville Smith and the violent rioting following it in the Sherman Park neighborhood. more

Aug 16, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 27 Comments

ashantihamilton.jpg.jpe

Ashanti Hamilton, Facebook

Milwaukee has been through a hell of a lot this pastweekend. We’re still trying to figure out what happened when a Milwaukee PoliceOfficer fatally shot Sylville Smith after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon inthe Sherman Park neighborhood, whic.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:49 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Caffrey's (717 N. 16th St.) and Murphy's (1613 W. Wells St.) are teaming up for New Year's Eve 2011! All packages will start at 9pm. The Love Bird package is $20 and includes either 2 pitchers or 6 rails and 1 bottle of champagne. The House... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage13019.jpe

The fact that Peter Tchaikovsky’s (1840-93) Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35 (1878) is both melodious and structurally sound attests to the resilience of its creator, for it was composed shortly after Tchaikovsky’s disastrous marriage and... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES